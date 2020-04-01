Bottled up: British are becoming known for sparkling wines

The traditional method or “méthode traditionelle”, is the process used in the wines of Champagne; while duplicated only wines from Champagne can be deemed “Champagne”. Hereema and the team source only the finest grapes across its vineyard sites and ferment to create the still base wine to be used throughout the process. From there, the winemakers create a blend, establishing the increments of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier desired in the final product. Yeast and sugar are added to the wine with what is known as Liqueur de Tirage, and the wines are corked for secondary fermentation and aging to begin. After which time, the bottles undergo disgorgement to remove the yeast, and topped up with additional base wine and sugar before final bottling.

As you pour the Nyetimber Classic Cuvée ($55 retail), rich straw colors and golden hues flit around your glass.

Smelling the wine, aromas of tart granny smith apple, ripe strawberries, and tarragon dance on the nostrils, while with each sip flavors of apple, garden fresh rhubarb and honey blend to create a beautiful symphony of flavor. Secondary flavors of yeasty bread dough and ever so slight minerality complement wonderfully for a perfectly balanced taste with every sip. High in acidity, this wine is vibrant in all meanings of the word, and leaves your mouth watering and gently tickled with its gentle bubbles and expressive flavors

With each sip of Nyetimber’s Classic Cuvée, the refinement and elegance you associate with British culture is no doubt showcased, and as you savor the flavors on the palate it is no doubt a promise of great things to come from this vineyard and the other wine regions of Sussex. Next time you hop the pond, I would encourage you to seek out this wine (if you haven’t already ordered it online) and visit its quaint English grounds to experience this “pop” heard round the world.

Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf. Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.

