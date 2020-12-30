Bottled up: Mi Sueno 2017 Pinot Noir is an elegant, balanced wine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 100% Pinot Noir and from the Mi Sueno Castiglioni vineyard site planted in 2006, the wine boasts ruby garnet hues demonstrating a beautiful color and subtleties that seem to dance in your glass. As you smell this wine, aromas of blackberry, cherry, clove, vanilla are right at the forefront to greet you in a very pleasant manner.

Continuing to smell this wine, there was something that quite a while to place. From drinking my share of Burgundian Pinot Noir, many Pinot Noir of French origin often come with what one can only describe as “funk." Before I lose you on this wine forever, funkiness in my book would never be described as a fault but simply to describe a uniqueness that is captured by flavors and smells outside of the fruits, floral, spice, and vegetal aromas that often grace your glass. As you continue to smell this wine you will begin to pick up on aromas of slight smoke and more interestingly enough, aromas of Worcestershire sauce; without the vinegar element. Continuing to unwrap this aroma profile, a rich umami smell and cooked meat seem to surface in a very pleasant way.

Tasting the wine, many of the components picked up on the nose carry forward to the palate with flavors of cherry, strawberry, and also unique notes of thyme and herbal flavors rise to greet your tongue. With a smooth and elegant finish, this wine is moderate in alcohol at 14.5%, higher acidity.