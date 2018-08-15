Before rosé made its appearance on American shores, before it attended polo matches in the Hamptons, and long before it became a staple of pastel-short-wearing brosé drinkers, it arose of classic French heritage.
With major origins in the south of France, Provence is still one of the largest producers of rosé across the globe. This love of pink wine has quickly spread and can now be found throughout all corners of the globe, from Spain to California. It utilizes a variety of grapes from Grenache to Zinfandel and in both still and sparkling styles. These wines can vary in color from pale blush to deep cranberry, giving rosé both iconic and alluring hues. But what gives rosé its assortative palette? Vintners, or winemakers, begin with red grapes that are then crushed and allowed to remain in a mixture of the juice and grape skins, until the desired color and style is produced. Pigments in grapes reside in their skins so the longer the juice is left to sit, the deeper the hue and more complex the flavors become in the final product.
While it’s easy to confuse rosé with the impossibly sweet taste of liquefied cotton candy, as in the case of white zinfandel or blush wines, many rosé wines offer varying styles of dry or off-dry expressions. For best serving, chill these wines between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit and you will see that the wines become quite complex and intricate. Look for food pairings with rosé at festive summer BBQ’s or with classic French Bouillabaisse; a traditional seafood soup fragrant with orange saffron broth, commonly prepared in the south of France. Before hosting your next get-together or summer soirée, check for these labels at your local wine store or supermarket.
2017 Les Trois Couronnes Rosé ($15-$17) from the southern Cotes-du-Rhone region in France is both bold enough in body and complexity to pair with sticky, saucy ribs and baked beans, but has the elegance to stand alongside traditional summer salad favorites, such as goat cheese and melon salad with prosciutto. This round-bodied, Grenache-based rosé, showcases prominent strawberry and grapefruit aromas, tastes of red berry and yellow apple, and even light violet floral aspects.
2017 Le Grand Noir Rosé ($11-12) from southern central France brings a wine both affordable and still capable of delivering a punch. Made from 85 percent Grenache and 15 percent Syrah grapes, Le Grand Noir’s winemakers combine harvests from areas in Minervois and Carcassone and briefly cold press the grapes to impart a pale grapefruit-color. Aromas of green grass and white peach are coupled with a symphony of flavors from nectarine, orange blossoms and fragrant floral notes, to light peppery elements. As this wine is both high in acid and medium body, look to pair this wine with vinaigrette-dressed arugula salads with fresh summer berries or herb-rolled goat cheese with crusty French bread as an appetizer.
Wagner Family Wine brings us a delicious and surprising 2016 Conundrum Rosé ($18-20) from Rutherford California in Napa County. After co-founding Caymus Vineyards in 1972, the Wagner family continued on to develop Conundrum wines using an innovative method of blending grape varietals; a practice continued by the vintners to this day. Adding in uncommon grapes such as Valdiguié, Conundrum Rosé appears in light cranberry and golden hues and smells of wet stone, blueberry and honeydew melon. This wine surprises as it is delightfully fruity without any apparent sweetness. Tastes of strawberry, watermelon, and jammy plum are accompanied by purple violets and geranium. 2016 Conundrum Rosé is well balanced and has enough body to be the perfect accompaniment to traditional fare at summer BBQs or delicious and fresh watermelon salad with feta, mint and balsamic drizzle.
While these wines won’t transport you to an EDM music festival in California or elevate you to the Hamptons’ elite, they do offer tremendous flavors and are sure to become a staple in your wine collection. Rosé wines are intended to be enjoyed young so open them soon after purchase with good company and delicious food; a great way to finish the summer.