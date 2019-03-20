Want to learn a new recipe? Now you can "check it out" for free.
As part of a partnership with Davenport Public Library, pastry chef and all-around culinary enthusiast Tori McGeehon offers recipes from library cookbooks on her THICC Kitchen blog.
McGeehon, a from Port Byron native, now lives in Davenport, where aggregates the recipes she finds at the library. On the 15th of each month, McGeehon features a dish made from a library cookbook.
The featured cookbooks on McGeehon’s blog are on display at each Davenport Public Library building. McGeehon is the kitchen manager at the Von Maur corporate office, so 120 to 150 people come through her kitchen every day.
McGeehon is a graduate of Kendall College at National Louis University, Chicago, with an associate degree in applied science in baking — plus she's a certified pastry chef.
And she's always been a library aficionado. “It’s free knowledge, just lying there,” she said.
In partnering with the library, she hopes it will find a new customer base of people who may not have considered checking out cookbooks before.
Her preference is to check out several cookbooks at once. “Every night, I have a great time looking at them,” she said. She selects recipes that are challenging or interesting to feature on her blog, in hopes of encouraging more people to try new recipes.
“A lot of people are scared of the kitchen,” she said, because they fear failure. “They want it to turn out correct,” she said. “Also, they think it is going to take so much time.”
She doesn't deny that it takes times to prepare recipes and write them on her blog. But, "I love every second of it," she said.
McGeehon approaches cooking with a sense of humor: She figures if she fails, she’s the only one who knows.
When it comes to cooking, “You have to stay positive and love what you do,” she said.
One of her major inspirations, she said, is Bobby Flay, because "He rocks it every time." another is her late great-grandmother, Donna Michels, of Colona, Illinois.
“I admired her,” McGeehon said. “Every holiday, she was always in the kitchen. And she made the best spaghetti.”
McGeehon’s creations can be found at http://thicckitchen.com/, and you also can follow her on Instagram and Pinterest.
“I want people to think, ‘I’m going to have fun making it,'” she said. “I just want people to get in the kitchen and try.”
