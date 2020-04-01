Commissioners react to the temporary injunction at the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

You have free articles remaining.
The temporary injunction from a Scott County District Court judge barring four former commissioners from continuing to be involved with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission is drawing divided opinions from current and former members of the DCRC.
While current commissioners are eager to resume the work of the long-gridlocked commission — pending delays from the coronavirus pandemic — former commissioners are disappointed.
“I was not surprised by the outcome—disappointed, yes; surprised, no,” said Susan Greenwalt, former DCRC chair.
The injunction is temporary while the case winds through the legal system. The case could take months to resolve as the courts adapt their schedules during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
An attorney representing plaintiffs Mayor Mike Matson and the City of Davenport has filed a motion for summary judgment, according to an email from Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer.
“I’m in a place of cautious optimism,” Matson said about the ruling. “It’s a good sign we’ll get the Civil Rights Commission back meeting.”
Greenwalt said she still plans to attend commission meetings, as a public spectator. The ruling from District Court Judge Henry Latham blocks the four former commissioners from “holding themselves out to the public as commissioners on the DCRC, asserting any right to act as a commissioner on behalf of the DCRC and participating as a commissioner at any DCRC meetings.”
The ruling also concluded that the plaintiffs are “likely to succeed on the merits of the underlying declaratory judgment—the Defendants’ terms ended in 2018 and 2019, and new commissioners have already been appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by City Council.
“Defendants provide no sound authority to support their claim that they have some continued, unrestrained right to serve upon the expiration of their statutorily-provided two-year terms of office,” Latham continued.
The temporary injunction comes at a moment when public bodies are meeting digitally, or not meeting at all. Although City Council has continued regularly meeting and streaming proceedings online, Davenport is advising other boards and commissions to postpone meetings for if they do not have time-sensitive items.
Janelle Swanberg, the new chair of the DCRC, said the commission is exploring its options for how or whether to hold its April meeting, and no decision has been made.
“I’m very pleased,” Swanberg said about the temporary injunction. “It’s time to get on with the work of the commission and to protect the rights of the people of Davenport.”
Commissioner Richard Pokora agreed. “When we can meet,” which might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, “we can conduct meetings of the commission without disruption,” Pokora said.
Greenwalt said current DCRC commissioners don’t adequately represent the people of Davenport and called on the mayor to fill the two existing vacancies on the seven-person commission with people from underrepresented communities, such as African Americans and individuals with disabilities.
As far as what’s next, much remains uncertain, as with so many parts of life during pandemic. The case will continue, and there will be more days in court — or, at least, appearances by telephone. As Greenwalt said: “We’ll have to see how that’s going to go.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.