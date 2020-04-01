Commissioners react to the temporary injunction at the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

The ruling also concluded that the plaintiffs are “likely to succeed on the merits of the underlying declaratory judgment—the Defendants’ terms ended in 2018 and 2019, and new commissioners have already been appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by City Council.

“Defendants provide no sound authority to support their claim that they have some continued, unrestrained right to serve upon the expiration of their statutorily-provided two-year terms of office,” Latham continued.

The temporary injunction comes at a moment when public bodies are meeting digitally, or not meeting at all. Although City Council has continued regularly meeting and streaming proceedings online, Davenport is advising other boards and commissions to postpone meetings for if they do not have time-sensitive items.

Janelle Swanberg, the new chair of the DCRC, said the commission is exploring its options for how or whether to hold its April meeting, and no decision has been made.

“I’m very pleased,” Swanberg said about the temporary injunction. “It’s time to get on with the work of the commission and to protect the rights of the people of Davenport.”