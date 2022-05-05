Crumbl Cookies comes to the Quad-Cities

A new business is coming to the Quad-Cities cookie community, offering a rotating menu of unique cookie flavors for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.

Crumbl Cookies opens its new location 8 a.m. May 6 at 4036 E 53rd St., Davenport. The store hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The Crumbl menu changes every week, featuring four unique flavors alongside the always-available milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies. For the week of May 2-7, the flavors include lemon glaze, mango frozen yogurt, pink velvet and hazelnut mudslide, featuring Nutella.

To celebrate the Davenport grand opening, Crumbl Cookies will give away a free box of cookies to people who download the Crumbl app and tag people on Facebook.

Customers can get their cookie fix through delivery, takeout or curbside pickup, or have the sweet treats shipped to other areas. Cookies are available in 4, 6, and 12-count boxes. The business also caters.

Crumbl Cookies founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first store in 2017 in Logan, Utah. In the past five years the company has expanded to more than 300 locations in 36 states. Crumbl has opened locations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Ankeny. There are also Crumbl locations in northern Illinois.

The business is entering a cookie-loving crowd, with businesses like Cookies & Dreams, Oh So Sweet and QC Sweet Dreams thriving in the Quad-Cities. Now residents will have yet another way to satisfy their sweet tooth.

