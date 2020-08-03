Eastern Iowa CC offers cooking classes

Learn how to add plant power to your baked goods with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are five classes being offered in August. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. at the college's West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., and cost $49 each.
- For the Love of Pears on Aug. 4 shows you how to make fancy side dishes using this classic late summer fruit. Use the versatile pear in everything from bread, soups and salads, to main dishes and drinks! Class ID 10384.
- Buddha Bowls on Aug. 11 delivers healthy, fast and delicious meals all in one convenient bowl! Learn how to create to your own plant-based bowls using grains, plant proteins, vegetables and dressings. Class ID 10332.
- Festive Indian Foods on Aug. 18 brings the flavor of India to your kitchen through the preparation of biryani, a spiced rice and meat dish reserved for weddings and big occasions in India. You will learn to make a delicious chicken biryani from an authentic Indian chef. Class ID 10202.
- Make Tofu your Friend on Aug. 24 teaches you the benefits of tofu, including how to choose, prepare and preserve this versatile ingredient. You will prepare and taste a main dish, dessert and soup, experiencing tofu crispy, blended and soft. Class ID 10200.
- Add Plant Power to your Baked Goods on Aug. 31 takes your classic baked treats and adds a superpower ingredient: plants! Create moist, delicious and healthier items with these tips and tricks. Class ID 10330.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
