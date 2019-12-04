Eastern Iowa cooking classes focus on breads, holiday treats

Learn how to make holiday sweet treats with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are six classes being offered in December. Classes are hands-on and cost $49 each.
You have free articles remaining.
- Artisan Breads teaches you how to mix, shape, score and bake hearth-style breads. Recipes include baguettes, white bread and whole-wheat sourdough. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11 at Central DeWitt High School, 519 E. 11th St., DeWitt. Class ID 7883.
- Give Me Five Minutes a Day shows you how easy it is to make delicious Artisan bread at home. You will be making many different baked items out of one dough and must bring a five to six-quart plastic storage container with a lid as you will want to take this dough home! Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12 at the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 7995.
- Air Fryer teaches you how to use this popular kitchen appliance to make fast, easy and mouth-watering meals. Learn the basics of the air fryer for all types of food. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16 in the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 8011.
- Holiday Sweet Treats will put you in a festive spirit as you learn how to prepare chocolate, candies, suckers and bars. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16 in the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 8039.
- Cut-Out Frosted Sugar Cookies shares tips and tricks to making your own cut-out sugar cookies. Learn how to make royal icing, butter cream and rolled fondant. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18 in the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 8006.
- Viennoiserie teaches the theory, preparation and history behind Viennoiserie enriched breads. You will learn about ingredient function, mixing methods, baker’s percentages and more. Recipes include croissants, cinnamon rolls, and babka. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18 at Central Dewitt High School. Class ID 7887.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.