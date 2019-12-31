Eastern Iowa offers January cooking classes

Learn how to use the Instant Pot you got for Christmas with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are five classes being offered in January. Classes are $49 each. See below for location, date and time.
- Festive Indian Foods teaches you how to make delicious traditional chicken biryani, a spiced rice and meat dish reserved for weddings and other big occasions in India. Class will be 6-9 p.m. January 9 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., class ID 7996.
- Sugars and Confections educates you on the science behind crystallization, sugar syrups and temperature through hands-on experience. You will cook a sugar syrup, pull sugar, and discover the difference between crystalline and non-crystalline confections. Mouth-watering recipes include peanut butter fudge, hard candies, and chewy caramels! Class will be 6-9 p.m. January 15 at Central DeWitt High School, 519 E 11th St., DeWitt; class ID 7884.
- Basic Dairy shows you how to make buttermilk, sour cream, cottage cheese, quark and whole milk ricotta cheese in your own home. Class will be 6-9 p.m. January 16 in the college’s West Davenport Center; class ID 8001.
- The Instant Pot teaches you how to prepare tasty entrees, complete dinners and desserts in no time at all! Class will be 6-9 p.m. January 22 in the college’s West Davenport Center; class ID 7997.
- Winning Appetizers/Super Bowl Party shows you how to prepare a wide assortment of party appetizers that are stuffed, rolled, baked and trayed using an array of meats, cheeses, seafood and veggies. Class will be 6-9 p.m. January 27 in the college’s West Davenport Center; class ID 7999.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.