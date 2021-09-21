Eat out: New restaurants open, coming soon in the Quad-Cities

New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
1. Toasted
After three years of work, Toasted opened last week at 118 E 4th St., Davenport.
Currently the breakfast-and-brunch spot is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. In the days since the restaurant opened, co-owner Bill Sheeder said plenty of people have made time to stop by.
"The response from customers has been overwhelming," Sheeder said.
There was a need for a breakfast place in downtown Davenport, Sheeder said, but what Toasted offers is so much more than breakfast. The food and atmosphere are unique.
Sheeder and his wife, Stephanie Sellers, also own Cookies & Dreams and Baked Beer & Bread Company. The couple plans to expand the menu to include lunch items in the coming weeks.
2. 392Utica
392Utica, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday by offering all food and beverages for $3.92.
This is the third 392 location opened by Jay and Jenna Sanders, and the first in Bettendorf. The cafe is open 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
The cafe will bring a positive vibe to the area, Jenna Sanders said, and the owners hope it will become a place where people feel comfortable gathering. Giving people a nice experience means more than just making good coffee.
"We love just being a part of communities and impacting them in a positive way," she said.
3. Mio Russo Sicilian Bar+Table
Michael Dewitte, owner of Foundry Food+Tap and Terraza Modern Mexican, is set to open a new restaurant in Bettendorf.
Mio Russo Sicilian Bar+Table, 2561 E 53rd St., is moving into the former site of Crust Stone Oven Pizza, serving New York and Detroit-style pizza.
DeWitte said the restaurant was set to open in mid-to-late October. The space has been completely remodeled, which pushed the opening date back from early September.
The restaurant’s signature foods will include the two styles of pizza and Italian beef sandwiches. Some recipes come from Italian restaurants his family owned in the 1950s and 60s, DeWitte said.
"We're looking forward to serving the Bettendorf area," DeWitte said.
4. Bayside Bistro
Bayside Bistro owners Darryl and Latisha Howlett announced last week their plans to open a second location, this one in Rock Island.
The new location, at 2704 18th Ave., the former Spago's, will provide a larger kitchen and dining space, which Latisha Howlett said was necessary to accommodate the demand the business sees. The feeding capacity of the new location will be more than 100, compared with the original restaurant's capacity of 46. The menu will also expand.
The original Bayside Bistro is located at 1105 Christie St., Davenport.
While the full restaurant won't open until spring 2022, the couple plans to begin offering catering options in mid-October and take-out in mid-November.
Darryl Howlett said he'd always seen Rock Island as the most unique of the Quad-Cities and was excited to reach customers there.
"We think it's a wonderful place to grow," Latisha Howlett said.
