Farmers markets gear up for fall, end of market season

As fall comes around the corner, Olivia Dorothy can look back at the QC Farmers' Market's first full summer season and be satisfied.

She has assisted the market as it made its expansion from an online-only market to a traditional one in Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and as the Quad-Cities farmers' market season draws closer to its close, she's looking forward to future seasons.

"The market has really grown over this past year, which I'm really pleased to see," Dorothy said. "Just a lot of new customers, a lot of new vendors bringing in new produce. All of it's focused on supporting local agriculture and helping our local farmers sell their produce and their agricultural products."

Marketgoers should expect to see more varieties of squash, apples and a second round of strawberries as the seasons turn — something Dorothy's daughter is very much looking forward to.

Mississippi Valley Growers Association Treasurer Gary Weber said he has gala apples ready to sell at the Bettendorf and Davenport farmers' markets, with honeygold and McIntosh apples ripening in the coming weeks.

Most Quad-Cities farmers' markets will remain open through October, allowing people to stock up on pumpkins and fall decorations. Dorothy said QC Farmers' Market vendors will try and stick it out as long as weather permits past October.

While vendors may close up their booths for the winter months, there are still ways for customers to get cold-weather produce and other farmers' market items.

QC Farmers’ Market will continue through the winter with limited hours and vendors, and people can also buy items online to pick up on Saturday mornings. Freight House Farmers’ Market’s indoor space is open year-round, filled with vendors selling breads, desserts and handmade goods.

Weber said people can also connect directly with vendors to see if they can buy anything after summer markets close.

"If the public wants something later on in the season, they can ask that vendor," Weber said. "It's very possible, bakers will make that for them and they can pick it up at a designated location."