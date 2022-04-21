Farmers' Markets ready to bloom in the Quad-Cities

While the weather may not reflect it, farmers' market season is set to begin. In the coming weeks vendors will congregate in parks and lots across the Quad-Cities, selling locally grown and made products.

People shouldn't expect to see too much produce at the first few markets of the season, Brandee Viager said. Viager is president of the Quad Cities Growers Markets, which facilitates farmers' markets in Moline and East Moline.

All the produce sold at the East Moline and Moline markets are grown locally, and planting has been inhibited by persistent cold, wet conditions. However, vendors will come fully stocked with flowers, baked goods, honey and handmade items, along with some cold-weather produce.

Viager — who grows everything from snow peas to to cucumbers to sweet corn and beyond — is around two weeks behind schedule due to the weather.

It's in late June and early July when the more popular produce comes to market, including tomatoes, onions, summer squash and other fruits and vegetables.

"We do have a few growers that start in hoop houses and stuff, so they're able to get stuff on the ground a little bit sooner, but the majority of us plant out in the field," Viager said. "So it's always weather permitting."

Here is a roundup of local farmers' markets and when their seasons begin:

Moline and East Moline Farmers' Markets: Starting the first weekend in May, the Moline Farmers' Market will be open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St. The East Moline Market will be open 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays at Skate City, 1112 Avenue of the Cities.

Freight House Farmers' Market: The Freight House Farmers Market will welcome vendors and customers to its outdoor market starting at 8 a.m. May 7, at 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. The market's hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. The indoor market is currently open.

Davenport Farmers' Market: Ran by the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, the Davenport Farmers' Market will open 8 a.m. May 4 at the NorthPark Mall east entrance, 320 W Kimberly Road. The market operates 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bettendorf Farmers' Market: The Mississippi Valley Growers Association recently announced the Bettendorf Farmers' Market will open in a new location at 2850 18th St., between CVS and the Bettendorf Library. The market will begin at 2:30 p.m. May 2, and is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

QC Farmers' Market: The first full season of the QC Farmers' Market's in-person market already began, at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Customers can also buy market products through an online store, which is open 9 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Thursday, and pick it up during the market on Sunday.

Geneseo Farmers' Market: The Geneseo Farmers' Market is the last of the local markets to open, starting the first weekend of June and running through October. The market will be open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 111 W. Pearl St.

