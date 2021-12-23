Food: Pickle wraps, potato pancakes are Iowa, Illinois' favorite holiday foods, but not America's

While pickle wraps may be an Iowa favorite, against other states' holiday food they don't stack up.

In a survey of 3,485 Americans conducted by Christmas.co.uk, a website providing tips and tricks for all aspects of the holiday season, the pickle wrap ranked 41st in the 50 states' most beloved Christmas foods.

The website describes pickle wraps, also known as pickle roll-ups or Iowa sushi, as "pickles covered with a layer of cream cheese and wrapped in ham, pastrami or some kind of deli meat."

The Quad-Cities had its own pickle-wrap drama this summer, when a local cafe claimed to have invented the chopped pickle wrap and that other restaurants had copied their recipe.

Memes flooded local Facebook pages and many Midwesterners told their own stories of eating pickle wraps for decades before the cafe opened. Some some restaurants even used the pickle wrap popularity to raise money for charity.

Illinois' premiere holiday food ranked higher, though it didn't crack the top 25. Potato pancakes — a fried pancake made with potatoes, egg, flour, salt and additions like onions — placed 30th on the list.