Freight House Farmers' Market offers Valentine's Day meal kit

Want to make a romantic, locally sourced Valentine's Day dinner, but don't know where to start? Freight House Farmers' Market vendors have you covered.

A group of market vendors have come together to create a Valentine's Day meal kit for two, complete with a main dish, side and extra treats. The meal kit, which costs $35, includes ingredients for spaghetti alla marinara, a mixed green salad with the customers' choice of dressing, French bread, olive oil and macarons. Instructions are also included.

To order a meal kit, call 309-912-4556 or speak with one of the participating vendors at the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport by Feb. 9. Orders can be picked up from the market 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13.

Vendors supplying the meal kit components include Valley of the Amish, Little Indian Microfarm, Lavish Lily Artisan Products, Papa Jerry's Fresh Pasta, Saucy, The Bread Lady, Pickle Creek Herbs, Jeanie's Gourmet Dips & Mixes and Macaron Madness.

Saucy owner Missy Carter said chefs of any experience level will be able knock this meal out of the park. As the name suggests, Saucy will provide the marinara sauce, which will just need to be heated up.

"It's simple as boiling the pasta noodles," she said.

The meal kit is versatile, as customers can request a meatless sauce. A sauce with Italian sausage from Scherer's Custom Meats is also available for an additional cost, as well as a bottle of wine from O So Good Winery.

Freight House Farmers' Market has done meal kits like this in the past, Carter said, but this is the first she's participated in. Customers have spoken her and other vendors about trying to support small, local businesses, and they thought the meal kit would be a good way to introduce them to it.

"That way they get to try our products and see what it's like to eat local, shop local, maybe get a little more used to creating a meal within the market," she said.

