Goodbye pumpkin spice? Say hello to fresh fall flavors.

It's officially the first week of fall, and we're in the throes of pumpkin spice season.

Or are we?

In 2019, sales of pumpkin-flavored products hit a record high of $512 million. That's at least in part because of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, known as the PSL, which has been a power player since it was introduced in 2003.

But, according to Gravy Analytics, cell phone data suggests PSL doesn't bring in more foot traffic, or increase the number of Starbucks visits per person. And pumpkin-spiced products aren't all over the Quad-Cities, as in the past.

After more than 15 years, are we falling out of love with pumpkin spice?

Maybe.

When out-and-about, other fall flavors appeared: Cinnamon, cranberry, garlic and sweet potato.

It turns out Gravy Analytics noticed that, too. They recently asked 356 people to rank fall flavors. The winner? Cinnamon, followed by pumpkin spice, apple cider, maple, salted caramel, pecan and butternut squash.

Searching for fall flavors in the Quad-Cities? Here are a few places to start.