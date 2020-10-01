 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodbye pumpkin spice? Say hello to fresh fall flavors.
topical alert top story

Goodbye pumpkin spice? Say hello to fresh fall flavors.

{{featured_button_text}}

It's officially the first week of fall, and we're in the throes of pumpkin spice season.

Or are we?

In 2019, sales of pumpkin-flavored products hit a record high of $512 million. That's at least in part because of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, known as the PSL, which has been a power player since it was introduced in 2003.

But, according to Gravy Analytics, cell phone data suggests PSL doesn't bring in more foot traffic, or increase the number of Starbucks visits per person. And pumpkin-spiced products aren't all over the Quad-Cities, as in the past.

After more than 15 years, are we falling out of love with pumpkin spice?

Maybe.

When out-and-about, other fall flavors appeared: Cinnamon, cranberry, garlic and sweet potato.

It turns out Gravy Analytics noticed that, too. They recently asked 356 people to rank fall flavors. The winner? Cinnamon, followed by pumpkin spice, apple cider, maple, salted caramel, pecan and butternut squash.

Searching for fall flavors in the Quad-Cities? Here are a few places to start.

LAGOMARCINO'S

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
092820-qc-nws-fallflavors-01.JPG

Lagomarcino's Fall Caramels mix include an enchanting mix of chocolate, white chocolate and pumpkin spice caramels.

Lagomarcino's Fall Caramels mix includes an enchanting mix of chocolate, white chocolate and pumpkin spice caramels. Order online or call for pick up curbside at the Moline or Village of East Davenport locations.

lagomarcinos.com

COOKIES & DREAMS

092820-qc-nws-fallflavors-03.JPG

Interest in pumpkin spice is waning, but other fall flavors are starting to show up on menus instead. Cookies & Dreams in Davenport have embraced that trend, offering a not-too-sweet White Chocolate Cranberry cookie, and a Churro cookie filled with cinnamon goodness.

Cookies & Dreams in Davenport has embraced that trend, offering a not-too-sweet White Chocolate Cranberry cookie, and a Churro cookie filled with cinnamon goodness. Each cookie is big enough to share.

idreamaboutcookies.com

RADICLE EFFECT BREWERKS

garlic beer.jpg

As the weather cools, it's time for the stout. But with garlic? Radicle Effect Brewerks roasts the garlic, so the stout has a sweet note of garlic, not a scare off Dracula punch of it. Seem like too much of a good thing? Ask for the Warlocks Blood — a Bloody Mary with a splash of Roasted Garlic Stout.  

As the weather cools, it's time for the stout. But with garlic? Radicle Effect Brewerks roasts the garlic in-house, giving the stout a sweet note of garlic, not a scare-off-Dracula punch of it. Still seem like too much of a good thing? Ask for the Warlock's Blood — a Bloody Mary with a splash of Roasted Garlic Stout. 

rebrewerks.com

HERE'S THE SCOOP

pumpkin bar ice cream.jpg

Pumpkin-flavored ice cream doesn't have to be as orange as a jack-o-lantern. Here's the Scoop in the Village of East Davenport offers Pumpkin Bar, a sweet cream-based ice cream with subtle hints of pumpkin spice. Try topping it with graham cracker, or use it to layer a brownie sundae.

Pumpkin-flavored ice cream that isn't as orange as a jack-o-lantern? Here's the Scoop in the Village of East Davenport offers Pumpkin Bar, a sweet cream-based ice cream with subtle bits of pumpkin spiced treats blended in. Try topping it with graham cracker, or use the ice cream as a layer for a brownie sundae.

Fall for fall flavors

Bent River Brewing offers a fall seasonal Sweet Potato Ale. Get it while it lasts. bentriverbrewing.com

Whitey's pumpkin ice cream, in a cone or a shake, is a seasonal staple. whiteysicecream.com

Love fall too much for one season? Pee Wee's Restaurant in Rock Island has sweet potato pie and sweet potato pecan pie on the menu year round. facebook.com/peeweesrestaurantri

What is pumpkin spice?

It's not pumpkin flavor. It's a mix of spices used in an American pumpkin pie, a blend of ground cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, that may also include ginger and/or allspice.

McCormick's Spices first launched the blend branded as pumpkin spice in the 1950s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cracker Barrel adds alcohol to its menu

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News