The outdoor farmers market season finally has arrived.
Vendors in the Quad-Cities and surrounding area will be selling their fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, jams and jellies, meats, breads and other wares from May to September or October, depending on the location.
A few tips to better enjoy the shopping:
- Bring your own bags for your purchases.
- Some vendors accept credit or debit cards, but it is better to have $1, $5 and $10 bills with you.
- For the best selection, get to the market early as some items sell out quickly.
Here is a guide to the places you will find markets:
Iowa
• The Davenport Farmers Market, with vendors from the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, operates at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in an area between the J.C. Penney and the former Sears store. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning in May 1 and running through Oct. 30.
• The Davenport Freight House Farmers Market, which is open year-round at 421 W. River Drive, will open its outdoor market on Saturday, May 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Due to the flood, the market will be held Saturday, and perhaps longer, in the Scott County Administrative Building's parking lot, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.
• The Bettendorf Farmers Market, operated by the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning in May and running through October at 2117 State St.
• The DeWitt Farmers Market operates 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 23 in Lincoln Park. The market will close for the season Oct. 31.
• The Lyons Farmers Market in 4-Square Park, Clinton, opens in mid-May and runs through October. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays.
• The Camanche Farmers Market will be open 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays from June through September at the corner of U.S. 67 and 21st Street, the A&B Storage lot.
• The Durant Community Center Board Farmers Market will be operating 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning May 1 through Sept. 18 at Pythian Sisters Park.
• The Maquoketa Farmers Market will be open 4-6:30 Tuesdays beginning May 14 and ending Oct. 15 in the parking lot of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St.
• The Tipton Farmers Market operates year-round on Thursdays. Hours for the summer market are 4-6 p.m. beginning May 3 and running every Thursday through October at the corner of 5th and Cedar streets on the north lawn of the Cedar County Courthouse. The winter market hours are 3-5:30 p.m. at 116 E. 5th St.
• The Muscatine Farmers Market is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays from May through October in the parking lot across from City Hall at the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets. A second market will be open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1903 Park Ave. (the Muscatine Mall) from June through the end of October.
• The West Liberty Downtown Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. beginning May 29 and closing Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Spencer Street in the downtown area.
Illinois
• The Mercado on Fifth Market will be operating on 5th Avenue between 11th and 12th streets every Friday night from 5-9 p.m. from May 31 through Sept. 27.
• The Quad-City Fruit and Vegetable Growers market in Moline has a new location in 2019. Beginning May 4, the market will be at Southpark Mall, 4500 16th St. in the Von Maur parking lot. It will operate from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
• The Quad-City Fruit and Vegetable Growers East Moline market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning May 1 in the Skate City parking lot, 1112 Avenue of the Cities. The market runs through Oct. 30.
• The Geneseo Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning June 1 and ending Oct. 26 at the City Park along Pearl Street.
• The Morrison Farmers Market is open 8-11 a.m. Saturdays from June 1 through Sept. 28 in a new location this year — French Creek Park. A special market will be held on Main Street in downtown Morrison from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
• The Twin City Farmers Market is open year-round at 106 Ave. A, Sterling. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
• The Aledo Main Street Farmers Market opens June 13 and closes Oct. 10. Hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of Central Park.
• The Kewanee Farmers Market will sell items from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 18 through October at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Tremont Street.
If you have a farmers market that is not listed here, contact Lucinda Resnick at 563-383-2330 or lresnick@qctimes.com.