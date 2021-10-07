Home brewing popularity shifts from variety necessity to stuck-at-home hobby

The first beer Richard Toohill ever made was an Irish stout, made with a pre-hopped beer kit. His wife gave it to him as a Christmas present in 1995, three years after he heard through the grapevine about home brewing and kept mentioning it.
"It turned out pretty well, and I kept doing it," Toohill said.
At the time local breweries were rare, and there weren't many beer varieties available. Home brewers were making varieties they couldn't find anywhere else.
Almost 30 years later, local breweries have popped up on what seems like every corner, carrying tons of different stouts, ales, sours and other brews. Many brewers started at home before expanding to a full brewery.
"You can go anywhere in the U.S. and find a local brewer," Toohill said.
Home brewing has also grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic, said Julie Keehn, proprietor at Camp McClellan Cellars in Davenport. Ingredients and equipment, including kits, are more accessible with online buying and staying at home created a boom in all kinds of hobbies.
"It was something to do for people who were shut in, and I think a lot of people are just drinking at home more than they used to," Keehn said. "So it was a good way to kind of kill two birds with one stone."
There are a few different brewing clubs in the Quad-Cities, including MUGZ, of which Toohill is a member. He attends monthly meetings and shares samples of recent batches with other members. He's also a member of the American Homebrewers Association, which states that more than 1.1 million people brew at home.
Camp McClellan carries kits and ingredients for brewing different types of beer, wine, cider and mead. Keehn said it's easy and affordable to start, with basic kits costing around $100.
Keep things clean and from cross-contaminating, and the rest should be a breeze, she said.
Depending on how much you want to spend on more advanced equipment, Toohill said, home brewing can save money in the long run, since it negates the need to buy craft beers.
One of the pitfalls of brewing is being impatient with the process, Keehn said. Each step takes time, and rushing could mean a dangerous mess later on.
"You need to let it fully ferment, and if it's not done fermenting and you bottle it anyway, it will ferment in the bottles and blow the bottle to pieces," Keehn said. "So patience is a big virtue."
Toohill's advice is a little simpler.
"You've got to like it," he said with a laugh.
There's a lot of commitment needed to participate in this pastime, from equipment to attention. How much time and effort depends on the type of alcohol. With wheat ale, Toohill said he could cap it in three weeks. With lagers it can take longer, and mead and wine can take months from start to finish.
Like fishing, cooking or any other skill, it takes time to pick up tricks of the trade and learn what works best. Toohill did a demo at the Davenport Public Library recently, helping others learn how brewing works before they dive in on their own. The cider he started is currently bubbling away in his garage. In a few months it will be ready to drink.