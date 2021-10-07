Home brewing popularity shifts from variety necessity to stuck-at-home hobby

Camp McClellan carries kits and ingredients for brewing different types of beer, wine, cider and mead. Keehn said it's easy and affordable to start, with basic kits costing around $100.

Keep things clean and from cross-contaminating, and the rest should be a breeze, she said.

Depending on how much you want to spend on more advanced equipment, Toohill said, home brewing can save money in the long run, since it negates the need to buy craft beers.

One of the pitfalls of brewing is being impatient with the process, Keehn said. Each step takes time, and rushing could mean a dangerous mess later on.

"You need to let it fully ferment, and if it's not done fermenting and you bottle it anyway, it will ferment in the bottles and blow the bottle to pieces," Keehn said. "So patience is a big virtue."

Toohill's advice is a little simpler.

"You've got to like it," he said with a laugh.

There's a lot of commitment needed to participate in this pastime, from equipment to attention. How much time and effort depends on the type of alcohol. With wheat ale, Toohill said he could cap it in three weeks. With lagers it can take longer, and mead and wine can take months from start to finish.