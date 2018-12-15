When it comes to finding something different in the way of outdoor Christmas decorations, it's hard to beat homemade.
Derrick and Kim Anderson of Bettendorf have a good grasp on different with the display of 72 gallon-sized milk jugs arranged side-by-side in a serpentine row in their front yard, each inset with a glowing red light.
The Andersons have been building this display for 20 years now, having seen the idea elsewhere, then claiming it as their own. The light bulbs simply slip into the opening on the jugs that are held in place by the weight of water inside.
"We get a lot of comments," Derrick Anderson said. "People like the simplicity of it."
In the Christmas after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, they changed the colors to red, white (clear) and blue, which also drew a lot of comments, Anderson said.
Another homemade display on their yard consists of two large deer, a buck and a doe, cut out of half-inch plywood and painted white, with a ground-level spotlight that casts larger-than-life sized shadows on their house.
This was another borrowed idea. A neighbor from a former home had a set, so Derrick knocked on the neighbor's door and asked if he could borrow the deer to make a pattern.
Through the years, Derrick said, he has made perhaps 20 sets of these deer for other people who have seen and liked them.
Other ornaments of the store-bought variety are:
• Over-sized tree ornaments on two trees, one red and gold and the other silver and white.
• Lights, including snowflakes on a storage shed, strings of red spiraling around a tree, 10 little green Christmas trees lined up in a row on the ground and two spiral trees with bright white lights.
• Characters, including a "Star Wars" Yoda, an inflatable tree surrounded by creatures of the forest and three lighted plastic penguins that look very cold.