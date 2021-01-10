 Skip to main content
How Betty Crocker changed cooking
topical

How Betty Crocker changed cooking

betty crocker book

Betty Crocker and her famous "Picture Cook Book" first hit shelves in 1950.

 Alma Gaul

A pre-recorded video about Betty Crocker and "the cookbook that changed America" will be available for free viewing Monday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 24, via the Bettendorf Public Library's Community Connections program.

Links to the video will be available on the library's social media accounts and website. For more information, call 563-344-4179 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. No registration is required.

The presentation will feature historian Leslie Goddard as she highlights the history of Betty Crocker and her famous "Picture Cook Book" that first hit shelves in 1950 and to date has sold more than 75 million copies.

Created in 1921 by a flour company, Betty Crocker became the most famous and trusted advisor to American cooks. The illustrated lecture will explore how Betty Crocker was invented, why her cookbook has endured, and what makes her so iconic.

Goddard is an award-winning actress and scholar who has been presenting history programs for more than 10 years. She holds a Ph.D. from Northwestern University specializing in American studies and U.S. history as well as a master’s degree in theater.

