Illinois, Iowa extension offices teach how to preserve summer, prepare for fall

The fall workshops begin at 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Tips for garden tool maintenance.

One of the pricier expenditures for home gardeners is quality hand tools. High-quality tools will last longer, but this does mean the tools — whether shovels, rakes, pruners, or hand trowels — cost more. Buy the best you can afford. Take care of your tools, and they will take care of you. This takes time and effort, but can extend the life of your investment. With winter coming up, make sure to clean, oil, and sharpen tools before storing them for the season. -- Mary Fischer, horticulture educator

Oct. 19: How to recognize tree species based on the size, shape and appearance.

Nov. 30: How to identify, prevent, and treat trees with root collar disorder.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.

Eat Fresh-Eat Local webinars online

Webinar recordings are available for viewing at go.illinois.edu/nutritionwell. The most recent webinar was on the best conditions for storing root vegetables, winter squash, apples and information on curing squash. “Understanding the impact of temperature and humidity on select fruits and vegetables while in storage will help you extend not only the shelf-life but also the quality of fall produce,” says Diane Reinhold Nutrition and Wellness Educator, University of Illinois Extension.

Previous webinar topics include buying agricultural boxes from local growers, farmers markets tips, and food preservation.

Iowa Extension: Preserve the Taste of Summer

Sept. 13, at 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a free one-hour online class on ways to safely can, freeze and dry apples. Registration is required: www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.