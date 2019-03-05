Learn how to make comforting soups that will warm up any cold day with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are four classes being offered in March. Classes are hands-on and include:
- If You Knew Sushi is Back Again shows cooks the fine art of making delicious sushi. Class will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., class ID 2708. Cost $49.
- Mixology teaches you how to make a better drink for yourself and your friends. Learn what to stock, how to shake and serve like pro. Once you know the basics, you’ll be able to tackle any drink recipe and experiment with your own original cocktails. Class will be held 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12 through April 9, at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport, class ID 2407. Cost $49. (Minimum age is 21.)
- Comforting Soups helps you master the preparation techniques for four mouth-watering soups: a broth, puree, cream and chowder. Class will be held 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the college’s West Davenport Center, class ID 2636. Cost $49.
- Homemade Noodles delivers the rich taste of this comforting staple right to your kitchen. From the blending process that feels old worldly to their substantial taste and bite, homemade noodles can be incorporated into main dishes, side dishes and soups. Learn all of the tips and tricks! Class will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the college’s West Davenport Center, class ID 2807. Cost $49.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.