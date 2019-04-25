{{featured_button_text}}

You can learn how to make delicious cheesecakes that are sure to be a party pleaser with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are four classes being offered in May. Classes cost $49 and are held from 6-9 p.m. at the college's West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. 

  • Cheesecakes on May 6 shows you how to make these decadent desserts from scratch. Participants will learn how to craft plain, chocolate, vanilla and berry cheesecakes — with lessons on blending techniques and how to decorate, garnish, and top cheesecakes that look fabulous. Class ID 4487. 
  • Super Soufflés on May 16 transports home cooks to the culinary world of France by teaching you to prepare tasty French soufflés. Class ID 4489. 
  • A Beautiful English Tea on May 20 shares traditional recipes and delicious teas just like Downton Abbey! Class ID 4437.
  • Pho All Seasons on May 30 helps you master preparation techniques for Pho, a traditional Vietnamese soup, and other delectable Vietnamese dishes. Class ID 4531. 

To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.

