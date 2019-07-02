Learn how to make show-stopping desserts and gluten-free recipes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes.
There are four classes being offered in July and four in August, all at the college's West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmont St. Classes are hands-on and cost $49.
The schedule includes:
- Summers in Tuscany/Italian, 6-9 p.m. July 11, transports students to the hills of Tuscany with traditional Italian cuisine. Class ID 4495.
- Fun with Phyllo, 6-9 p.m. July 17, shows students the secret behind making delicious phyllo dough used in everything from sweet desserts to appetizers. Class ID 4454.
- Gluten-Free Breads, 6-9 p.m. July 22, teaches bakers the tips and tricks to making the most difficult gluten-free baked goods, including multi-grain breads and rolls. Class ID 4429.
- Crazy About Cupcakes, 6-9 p.m. July 31, helps students learn the tricks of great moist cupcakes, gourmet flavors and simple but eye-catching decorations. Class ID 4453.
- Cure and Smoke, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5, teaches cooks how to cure and smoke their own meat, including bacon. Class ID 4488.
- Show-Stopping Desserts, Pastries and Baking, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14, shows students how to make mouth-watering sweet treats and baked goods that look like they came straight from the bakery! Class ID 4496.
- Best Ever Gluten-Free Crusts, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19, teaches cooks how to create gluten-free pizza crust, bread/rolls and pie crusts, which are some of the most difficult crusts to produce. Class ID 4423.
- Steak Night, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26, shows cooks how to transform their own kitchen into a sizzling steakhouse with beef recipes and steakhouse favorites like hash brown casserole and grilled vegetables. Class ID 4467.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.