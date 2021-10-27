M&M's, Sour Patch Kids claim top spot in Iowa and Illinois' favorite Halloween candies

When it comes to Halloween, the choice of candy offerings can raise or ruin a house's reputation for trick-or-treaters, and they don't forget. Especially after last year's lack of Halloween fun, picking the best treats is imperative.
According to data mining from candystore.com, the most popular candy in the U.S. is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, trailed by Skittles and M&M's.
Iowa doesn't stray far from the national favorites, with M&M's as the top candy, followed by Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and candy corn. As one of the top corn producers in the country, it only makes sense. Iowa shares its favorite with New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon and the District of Columbia.
In Illinois, fruity flavors outnumber chocolate treats, with Sour Patch Kids taking first, KitKats coming in second and Starburst rounding out the top three. Sour Patch Kids are also the favorite in Alaska, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska and New York.
Among the more unique favored candies are Dubble Bubble Gum in Montana and Lemon Heads in Louisiana, and salt water taffy came in second in a few different states.
Spending on Halloween candy is predicted to hit $3 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's up from $2.4 billion in 2020.
Hopefully Halloween enthusiasts have been saving up, because the average amount of money people spend on candy is $30.40. Overall Halloween spending in 2021 is expected to be around $10.14 billion.
Do some research before heading down that candy aisle, to make sure you're grabbing some scary-good treats for neighborhood kids (and a few parents, too.) After the spooks are over, however, all that matters is what's left for the post-Halloween sales.