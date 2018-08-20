Learn how to make the most of your herb garden with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. It is one of six classes being offered in September. Classes are hands-on, held from 6-9 p.m. and cost $49 each.
- You’re A Saucy One teaches cooks how to craft delicious sauces that will transform your meals from ordinary to wow! Class will be held Sept. 6 in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., class ID 724.
- Cast Iron Cookery showcases the versatility of these classic pans as you prepare a mouthwatering oven chicken and peach cobbler. Class will be held Sept. 11 in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, class ID 830.
- Cooking with Fresh Herbs explores the many ways herbs can be used to enhance salads, drinks, desserts and more. Students will also learn how to store and keep fresh herbs, all while tasting new recipes. Class will be held Sept. 17 at Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, class ID 719.
- Festive Indian Foods brings the flavor of India to your kitchen through the preparation of biryani, a spiced rice and meat dish reserved for weddings and big occasions in India. Students will learn to make a delicious chicken biryani from an authentic Indian chef. Class will be held Sept. 11 in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, class ID 703.
- More Machine Shed Fare reveals the secrets behind the Iowa Machine Shed’s famous country cooking. Chef Jeff Grunder will share recipes for batter dipped mushrooms, stuffed pork loin, butternut squash soup and a tasty Machine Shed dessert. Class will be held Sept. 19 at the Muscatine Community College Wilton Center, 1215 Cypress St., Wilton, class ID 807.
- Steak Night shows cooks how to transform their own kitchen into a sizzling steakhouse with beef recipes and steakhouse favorites like hash brown casserole and grilled vegetables. Class will be held Sept. 24 in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, class ID 726.