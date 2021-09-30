Microgreens grow in popularity in the Quad-Cities

To the untrained eye, it may look like Leticia Taliafero is selling grass, or even weeds.
Trays full of little green sprouts cover her tables at the Freight House Farmers' Market, rather than heaps of colorful vegetables or handmade goods featured under other tents.
Taliafero stands at the ready, waiting to explain to customers how her microgreens are so much more than what they appear — a year-round, easy-to-grow source of flavor and nutrition.
Microgreens are seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs harvested before they mature. Microgreens are available for plants such as broccoli, basil and beetroot, and many more.
Taliafero sells her microgreens at the Freight House Farmers' Market and Quad Cities Farmers Market in Rock Island, and has partnerships with 14 restaurants.
At her first market three years ago, she only brought four trays to test out people's interest. Once people learned what the trays were full of, it turned out interest was high.
"I had to keep telling people what microgreens were over and over and over ..." Taliafero said. "Long story short, it was really exciting, and we sold out in two hours."
Brad Neal, a chef at Me & Billy in Davenport, uses Taliafero's microgreens as garnishes. They add a little punch of flavor to the dish, he said, as well as adding to the overall aesthetic.
Beyond adding a colorful and flavorful topper to dishes, microgreens provide a stable nutrition source year-round, regardless of setting. Microgreens can grow indoors under artificial or natural light, and are ready to harvest in much less time than full vegetables, only a week or two after germination.
Researchers have found that they also pack a hardier nutritious punch than their mature counterparts. A 2012 study by the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture found microgreens contain four to 40 times more nutrients such as vitamin C, E and K than matured greens.
Taliafero first found microgreens while looking into what vegetables are most nutritious, to help with inflammation. She left the Navy after 12 years of service in 2006, and has dealt with knee and back pain for years.
She sought help from a Veterans Affairs wellness clinic, where she learned how an anti-inflammatory diet could mitigate some of her pain. However, following the strict diet felt like a full-time job. Microgreens provide the nutrients she needs to help with inflammation in smaller portions.
"You don't have to eat a whole table full of vegetables to get a really large amount of nutrition," she said.
More people have expressed interest in her greens over the years, trying to be sustainable with their food sources or grow things themselves. With the growing popularity of cooking shows, microgreens have come into the spotlight a bit, Neal said.
"(I'm) not sure if microgreens were available five years ago," Neal said, "if you'd be able to go to the grocery store and be able to grab some microgreens. I think with a lot of TV shows, a lot more attention being brought to the restaurant scene, (attention) has kind of increased along with that."
People looking for microgreens in the Quad-Cities can find them at farmers' markets, grown by local vendors like Taliafero, and stocked in certain grocery stores like Hy-Vee.
Taliafero also sells kits for people wanting to grow at home. She's heard from customers that growing microgreens over the winter has helped with winter blues, especially those who garden in the summer.
According to a research paper headed by The Pennsylvania State University, microgreens also have potential to be an efficient, food-resilient resource for those living in food deserts or experiencing food supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If, God forbid, we go into winter and something happens with a supply chain, you can grow microgreens in a short period of time," Taliafero said. "It's nutritional, but it's also survival food."