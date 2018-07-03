Inside the newest coffee shop in downtown Davenport, today’s specials include drip coffees and iced tea and smoothies, and are written in colorful handwritten letters, on a chalkboard behind the counter.
For the man behind the counter, the menu filled with hot and cold specialty drinks must seem simple.
Before opening Coffee Envie in mid-June, Steve Hall, who is 59, worked as a chef for 35 years at a variety of restaurants. His most recent gig was at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline from 2001 to 2014.
At a restaurant like Johnny’s, Hall said, “You’re always stressed. It’s a challenge every time you make something to get it right.”
While working long days in the kitchen, Hall’s mind would sometimes go to a part of the service industry that didn’t seem as stressful.
“I always envied the beverage industry,” he said. “You could still be creative, but there seemed to be less that could do go wrong.”
For a long time, it was just a thought. After leaving Johnny’s, Hall taught culinary classes at Muscatine Community College and heard about plans for the Scott Community College Urban Campus to include a coffee shop in the heart of downtown Davenport.
“I knew I wanted to open a coffee shop,” he said. “I was waiting for that perfect opening. I thought, ‘I’m an early morning person and I enjoy coffee.’ I was ready to try something different.”
Preparing lattes, smoothies and pouring coffees is certainly different, but, Hall says it satisfies his creative taste. Literally.
“When you really taste a fresh-made cup of coffee from roasted beans, there’s a lot more complexity,” he said. “I do a tasting every morning and I taste so many different things in one cup of coffee.”
As Hall says this, he opens a bag of a “Creamery” blend of Ruby Coffee Roasters, based in Central Wisconsin, and gives it a sniff.
“You can smell all the flavors” he said. “It’s really interesting.”
Along with caffeine-loaded drinks, Coffee Envie, which has ample seating, offers a variety of baked goods and snacks as well as a daily sandwich special and waffles on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
Coffee Envie also offers something unique compared to other coffee shops in or near downtown Davenport: Later hours of operation.
For example, both of Redband Coffee Company’s locations close at 2 p.m. daily, Java Java Cafe and Beignet Done That close at 3 p.m. or earlier daily and Energized Cafe is open Wednesday-Friday.
“Every business has their niche,” Hall said. “Ours is that we’re open until 6 p.m. most days.”
Hall said he may even extend hours in the fall when classes pick up.
And when it’s open, Coffee Envie isn’t just for students or faculty at Scott Community College.
"I think this place is for students heading into a long class or for people who need an escape from their office," Hall said. “This is for everyone in the community."