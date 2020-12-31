Ready, set...Bake! Taking on a British Baking Show technical challenge

The result?

Well, I won't get a coveted Hollywood handshake. My dough was smooth and elastic until I added the butter. Then it became a sticky mess and I added too much flour trying to smooth it back out. On Sunday morning, the dough was no larger than when it began, and was brick-like in texture. It did roll out nicely, and making the filling was a breeze. But shaping? Here's what I was asked to do:

"Trim about ¾ inch/2 cm off both ends of the roulade with a serrated knife. Then use the knife to gently cut the roll in half lengthwise, starting at the top and finishing at the seam, essentially dividing the log into two long even halves, with the layers of dough and filling visible along the length of both halves. With the cut sides facing up, gently press together one end of each half, then lift the right half over the left half. Repeat this process, but this time lifting the left half over the right, to create a simple two-pronged plait."

What does that mean? (Says a woman who cannot braid hair, let alone bread.)

I couldn't picture it at all, and gave up and watched a video to learn. That would never fly on the show.