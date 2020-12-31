Ready, set...Bake! Taking on a British Baking Show technical challenge

My big countdown of 2020 was to the Netflix launch of "The Great British Baking Show, Season 11" on Sept. 22. The latest episode was appointment watching every Friday night for weeks after that.
For the uninitiated, The Great British Baking Show brings 12 quality home bakers into a tent to test their skills. Each week, there is a theme — cakes, pastry, biscuits (cookies to Americans) and the like — and three tests: A signature, a technical and a showstopper. Two professional bakers, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, judge their bakes. At the end of each episode, one baker is named Star Baker, and one goes home. In the final episode, three finalists compete for a Great British Baking Show cake stand.
Yes, that's right. Not $10,000 or $50,000. A glass cake stand.
The show is calming. The bakers are so nice, friendly and helpful to each other. Baking skills, which require precision and discipline, matter. Except for a bizarre showstopper or two (build a person you admire out of cake), there is no American cooking show emphasis on adding a weird ingredient half-way through to add to the challenge. (When the buzzer sounds, bakers must add beef jerky to their Christmas cookies ...)
Funny thing is, after 11 seasons, the Great British Baking Show has never sent me scurrying to the kitchen to bake. For someone who likes to putter in the kitchen, the pandemic baking craze of 2020 passed me by, too. No sourdough starter, no frantic, masked-up searches for yeast, no 15-pound weight gain from all those carbs.
That changed last weekend, when I decided to try one of this season's technical bakes. I had choices: Matcha mille crepe cake? Coffee walnut whirls? Rainbow bagels? I decided on the chocolate babka — a chocolate and nut-filled bread that had tempted me in New York City delicatessens. (It was also the one recipe that used ingredients I had in the house, and required no special equipment or pans.)
I made two changes. Paul Hollywood's recipe — all the show's recipes — are written for British bakers, using metric and Celsius systems. I don't own a food scale, and didn't want to risk conversion to American units. So I found a similar recipe, using cups and tablespoons, online. On the show, technical bakes are timed. The bakers had 1.5 hours to make the babka. Online blowback ensued, as babkas generally require at least four hours.
So I didn't fight the clock. I made the enriched dough (a dough with eggs, sugar and butter) Saturday night and proofed it overnight in the fridge, then made the filling, shaped the loaves, baked them and finished them off with a simple syrup drizzle on Sunday.
The result?
Well, I won't get a coveted Hollywood handshake. My dough was smooth and elastic until I added the butter. Then it became a sticky mess and I added too much flour trying to smooth it back out. On Sunday morning, the dough was no larger than when it began, and was brick-like in texture. It did roll out nicely, and making the filling was a breeze. But shaping? Here's what I was asked to do:
"Trim about ¾ inch/2 cm off both ends of the roulade with a serrated knife. Then use the knife to gently cut the roll in half lengthwise, starting at the top and finishing at the seam, essentially dividing the log into two long even halves, with the layers of dough and filling visible along the length of both halves. With the cut sides facing up, gently press together one end of each half, then lift the right half over the left half. Repeat this process, but this time lifting the left half over the right, to create a simple two-pronged plait."
What does that mean? (Says a woman who cannot braid hair, let alone bread.)
I couldn't picture it at all, and gave up and watched a video to learn. That would never fly on the show.
Also, it's tough to tell when a chocolate babka has finished baking — as Season 11 baker David learned, when he presented an undercooked babka to Paul Hollywood. I made the same mistake, and could picture Paul wadding up the middle of my loaf and proclaiming it "raw."
Luckily, I was spared Prue and Paul. My only judge was my partner, Bill, who was polite about how mediocre it was. Let's see what he thinks of a matche mille crepe cake ...