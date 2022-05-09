Rock Island chef hosts gourmet dinner parties out of her home, offering good food and conversation

K.C. Ross has noticed her cooking has changed some since moving to the Quad-Cities. More comfort foods, like mac and cheese and potatoes, and large cuts of local meats.

She had never heard of funeral potatoes — a cheesy potato casserole and Midwestern staple — before she came to Rock Island, and now people are requesting them at dinner.

But that doesn't mean she's left her own tastes behind. Ross, also known as Chef Keys, is making her mark on the Quad-Cities' fine-dining community with multi-course, gourmet meals served to guests from her own dining room.

"Once I got here, I realized that the food scene is a little different," Ross said. "I wanted to join into it, and I wanted to put my own little stamp of creativity in it and create something that would really keep conversations going."

After Ross and her husband moved to Rock Island from a one-bedroom apartment in New York City in September 2020, she found herself in a gorgeous, century-old home with a dining room fit for good food and conversation. And the best way to meet friends, she said, is through food.

The idea of hosting dinner parties for customers kind of fell into her lap, she said. After having people over a few times, someone asked if she could cook something specific, and she obliged. Now it's grown to scheduling parties for groups of two to eight, along with catering events.

Ross grew up eating Caribbean and Southern food and learned to cook Dominican food for her husband. All of which has given her a ranged palette that she brings to her meals for guests.

Ross sources as many ingredients as she can locally, from farmers, butchers and more. She knew before she moved here that the meat would be quality and said she had not been disappointed. She makes sure to get customers' food preferences and intolerances before they arrive and crafts a unique set of courses just for them but does not tell guests what they'll be eating until the night of the event.

"You go to a restaurant and you'll get good food or you get subpar food, but you don't get someone catering to you," Ross said. "You don't get someone really tailor-making something to your specifications. But my menu is a surprise."

Like a meal at a bed and breakfast, the dining experience is just as much about gathering as it is eating — though there is plenty of that. Ross strives to create an atmosphere that she's been hard-pressed to find at restaurants these days, where people can make meaningful conversation and connections over their food.

When Ross walks into a restaurant, she sees people not engaging with each other. They're on their phones, looking around at the space and other customers, or making — at most — surface-level conversation. In her home, that's not the case.

Ross' great-grandmother introduced her to cooking and inspired her to cook for others. Ross remembers very clearly coming down the stairs one morning as a child to find her making buttermilk biscuits and bacon. She could smell the bacon cooking and see her great-grandmother working the dough in the morning light, and something clicked.

"It was something out of a movie, I swear to God," Ross said. "Flour everywhere. I just fell in love right there."

Her great-grandmother held fish fries and other potlucks throughout her childhood, which Ross said made her want to facilitate gatherings of loved ones through food as well. But a one-bedroom apartment in New York City wasn't very conducive to dinner parties.

Ross has hosted more than 325 dinners so far, and doesn't plan on slowing down soon. However, she doesn't see herself moving into a brick-and-mortar location anytime soon. Eventually, Ross said she wants to reach the point where celebrities and people off the street alike would want to come in for a meal and a chat.

"I feel like if I had a restaurant it would take away from the specialness and the uniqueness of this," Ross said. "Yes, I would love to get bigger in the sense of getting more people to want to come, but to have like this huge thing? I don't know."

