Small wait, big taste: Le Mekong’s lunch express offerings hit the spot

I’m sandwiched out. It’s a wrap on wraps.

But I often find myself completely out of ideas for tasty and fast lunch options.

Thankfully, the folks at Le Mekong, 1606 5th Ave., Moline, are prepared to rescue us all from the perils of frozen dinners and mediocre sandwiches made from two heels of bread.

Among its lunch offerings are three “express” dishes: Hot and Spicy Chicken, Grilled Saigon Beef, and Grilled Lemongrass Pork. Each is served with steamed, white jasmine rice and a cup of hot and sour vegetable soup or salad. Can’t pick just one? I have good news: You don’t have to! Choose one for $7.75, two for $9.75, or all three for $11.75.

I took one for the team recently and tried all three. Each meat was arranged in its own little section on top of a bed of rice, which wonderfully soaked up some of the sauces. The flavors in each dish are different enough to be distinct, but feature enough common ingredients to be similar enough to pair well together.

Because each item is grilled, the dishes are rich in flavor and filling without leaving you yearning for a nap after you've finished.