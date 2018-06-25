Learn the secrets of steakhouses with one of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are four classes being offered in July in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Classes are hands-on, held from 6-9 p.m. and cost $49 each.
Steak Night reveals the secrets restaurants don’t want you to know. This class is all about the beef. Rounding off this amazing meal will be steakhouse favorites such as hash brown casserole and grilled vegetables. Class will be held July 9, course ID 183.
Ole! What’s Paella shows cooks how to make this classic and tasty Spanish seafood dish. It was originally a meal always cooked outdoors, but you will learn how to prepare a genuine Valencian Paella with directions for stovetop cooking. Class will be held July 19, course ID 181.
Best Ever Gluten-Free Crusts teaches bakers how to create the best gluten-free pizza crust, bread/rolls and pie crust, which are some of the most difficult recipes to reproduce gluten-free. Class will be held July 23, course ID 184.
Cure and Smoke students will revel in the scent of bacon as they learn how to cure and smoke their own meat. Class will be held July 31, course ID 182.