The Minnie Fridge offers free, fresh food to those in need
topical alert featured

The Minnie Fridge offers free, fresh food to those in need

011322-qc-nws-fridge

The Minnie Fridge is a community fridge located at the Roosevelt Community Center in Davenport. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

On Dec. 19, 2020, the Minnie Fridge's first day in operation, the community fridge and pantry ran out of food by noon.

Things haven't really calmed down since then.

"I don't think we've had a day where we haven't at least gotten close to running out of all of our food," Minnie Fridge co-founder Elizabeth VanCamp said.

The fridge, which offers free, fresh food to Quad-Citians in need, is open every day except Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located just outside the Roosevelt Community Center at 1220 Minnie Ave., Davenport.

Unlike traditional food pantries, people don't have to give any personal information when stopping by The Minnie Fridge; it's completely anonymous. The fridge also focuses on fresh food rather than non-perishables.

"While we do have breads and soups and stuff out there, we really try to focus on meats, dairy products, fruits and veggies that are fresh and not canned or frozen if possible," VanCamp said. 

The most popular items the fridge stocks are meats, fruits and vegetables that aren't commonly seen at food pantries, such as cantaloupe and broccoli, and easily portable food items like yogurt and cheese sticks. 

While people can take what they want, they're also encouraged to drop off and leave what they don't need. VanCamp said food can be dropped off whenever the fridge is open, and if there isn't room, to leave it outside the fridge and either let someone with the community center or the fridge's social media know that it's there. 

Throughout the winter, the fridge consistently needs eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy alternatives, sandwich supplies and meat — which should be put in the freezer when dropped off. 

"What we always tell people is, think of what you're making right now," VanCamp said. "How could you help other people make those kinds of meals by bringing specific items down?"

