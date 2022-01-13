The Minnie Fridge offers free, fresh food to those in need

On Dec. 19, 2020, the Minnie Fridge's first day in operation, the community fridge and pantry ran out of food by noon.

Things haven't really calmed down since then.

"I don't think we've had a day where we haven't at least gotten close to running out of all of our food," Minnie Fridge co-founder Elizabeth VanCamp said.

The fridge, which offers free, fresh food to Quad-Citians in need, is open every day except Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located just outside the Roosevelt Community Center at 1220 Minnie Ave., Davenport.

Unlike traditional food pantries, people don't have to give any personal information when stopping by The Minnie Fridge; it's completely anonymous. The fridge also focuses on fresh food rather than non-perishables.

"While we do have breads and soups and stuff out there, we really try to focus on meats, dairy products, fruits and veggies that are fresh and not canned or frozen if possible," VanCamp said.

The most popular items the fridge stocks are meats, fruits and vegetables that aren't commonly seen at food pantries, such as cantaloupe and broccoli, and easily portable food items like yogurt and cheese sticks.