What are you drinking New Year's? Quad-Cities drink experts dish up some tips

It's nearly time to ring in the new year, and the Quad-Cities is raring to celebrate. Businesses across the region will roll out a red carpet for 2022, with special cocktails to liven things up.
Coming into the second new year with COVID-19, however, plenty of people are also deciding to party at home rather than go out. For those trying to find drinks for the evening, Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge co-owner Kevin Coster said they're well-stocked for the holiday.
The shop, located at 3402 Elmore Ave. in Davenport, is stocked with different champagnes and sparkling wines, as they're the most popular product at this time of year. His advice is to buy early to not get caught in the last-minute shopping rush.
When looking for a bubbly drink, Coster said price doesn't mean everything. Some sparkling wines from France are as good as Champagne (sparkling wine from the Champagne region of France) without the price tag, and Prosecco, a sparkling wine from Italy, is good for most people's palates.
"Just look for a good bargain, and buy the kind of wine you like to drink," Coster said.
Speakeasy bartender and mixologist Jay Megan Sushka, who said she has 15 years of bar-tending experience under her belt, said it's always a good idea to see where the sparkling wine is made and look up its flavor profile before buying if it's something you've never tried. French-made sparkling wine is usually a good bet, she said.
"For the most part, your bottom shelf champagne is all going to taste the same, that's why a lot of places use it for mixing and mimosas and stuff like that," Sushka said. "But if you just take the couple minutes to Google the actual winery or wherever, and what the middle shelf to top shelf stuff tastes like, you generally tend to find you won't get home disappointed."
The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is holding a New Year's Eve burlesque show and introducing the first of its new menu items, all theater-themed. The new drink to welcome in the new year is called Curtain Call — a martini made with two ounces of whiskey, one ounce of Kahlua, one-half ounce of peppermint schnapps and a soda water topper to make it fizzle.
Martinis are generally a popular drink during this time of year, Sushka said, as well as anything with bubbles. Orders for White Russians can also become more common, she said, if "The Big Lebowski" has been on TV recently. The White Russian was the drink of choice for the film's main character, The Dude.
For making classy cocktails at home, Sushka said a shaker and bar spoon are musts, as they ensure the drink-making process is fancy if nothing else. The shaker is used for mixing and cooling drinks at the same time, and the bar spoon comes in handy for making layered drinks.
Recipes for layered and other more advanced cocktails are easy to find online, she said, or you can make up your own.
Sushka's final piece of advice: "Remember who you kiss at midnight!"