What to donate to food banks during this giving season

While the winter months are commonly known as the holiday season, many call this time by another name — the season of giving.

One common way people give back is through donations to food banks. While organizations like the River Bend Food Bank and other local nonprofits appreciate all gifts, there are some things they would prefer over others.

A good practice before donating is to check with the food bank before sending food or other items in. Staff should know what stock is lower than it should be, and can point to certain types of goods to bring over.

Some food pantries may take perishable and refrigerated items while others can only take nonperishable goods, so finding out guidelines before donating is helpful. Certain food banks may also take non-food items, like toothpaste and other personal hygiene products.

However, if checking ahead of time isn't possible, there are some things every food bank needs.

One of the best things food banks can receive is money. That way, if they're low on something that people just aren't donating, they can grab it without having to wait. According to the River Bend Food Bank's website, $1 can pay for five meals.