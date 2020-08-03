Great people, great food and loads of fun rolled in Barrz Rib Off

And the food is amazing.

"Everyone says they make good barbecue, so several years I called people on and it and here we are,'' said Barrett, a cold Modelo beer in one hand, cigar in the another, resting in his tricked-out golf cart. "It starts early (7 a.m) and before and after judging, it's just people sharing. You want to teach someone to share, watch these people.''

Challenged with social-distancing issues, the 2020 Barrz Rib Off kept preparation tents at a comfortable distance, while Barrett provided a bevy of sanitizing options.

"Fun,'' said Kevin Rusk, maker of the best brisket I have ever tested. "It's what the day is about. There's competition and it's great Pat has prizes, but we all really work to share what we make. It's why we are here at 7 (a.m.) and leave at 11 (p.m.).''

A few months back, Jerrette Bernahl, maker of the chicken wings Jackson Marx declared eternal love, was on his back in a Peoria hospital fighting a brain injury. Saturday, Bernahl was competing, much to delight of those around him.

Just having a great guy back to 100 percent was a big part of all that was the Barrz Rib Off.