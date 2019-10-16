Prescription drug costs are rising, and it impacts everyone.
That was the message AARP brought to Bettendorf Wednesday at Bettendorf Public Library.
"It is in the news," AARP Associate State Director of Communications and Outreach Julie Betts told attendees. "Caravans driving to Canada, specific drugs that have just skyrocket process, 500% increase, all of those things. And so you read about this issue in the news a lot."
Both company profits and drug prices are going up; Betts noted of the top 10 most profitable business from 2016-2018, five are drug companies. Drug prices are also rising more than the rate of inflation, and the average drug price increases have exceeded the rate of inflation every year since 2006.
"We all have heard, everybody's heard [of] someone you know, yourself, a family member, a loved one that is being impacted by this," Betts said. "It's impacting people's life styles and their health."
In Sioux City, Betts said people have told AARP they've gone to a pharmacy in another state for a lower cost drug.
AARP is advocating for is a bill to alleviate prescription drug prices, introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). Another bill, the Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples Act would prevent drug manufacturers from blocking development of lower cost generic prescription drugs.
Capping out of pocket costs and allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices are also priorities for AARP. At the Iowa State Fair, Betts said AARP talked to 2,000 people; when asked if they spent more than $10,000 on prescription drugs that year, the overwhelming answer was "yes."
Bettendorf resident Nancy Maday said her doctor would not prescribe a medication that may have cleared up her severe cirrhosis because the copay would be far too high. That's also the case for new drugs. "They can do that until it becomes a generic."
Betts encouraged attendees to share their stories, including recording their stories of issues with prescription drug prices. She highlighted the story of volunteer Doug Lehman, who is testifying in Washington D.C. on the impact prescription drugs have had on his life. He's lived the majority of his life with one kidney, then received a kidney and now is on a number of prescription drugs with rising costs.
"It's just so impactful, and him sharing his story is what has led us to be able to share that impact with our legislators," Betts said. "It's just a great example of how people are suffering, and how something must be done."