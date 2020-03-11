Across the country, events are being canceled over COVID-19. In the Quad-Cities, it’s keep calm and carry on

Elgin said the conference is coordinating efforts with local health officials and monitoring the pandemic’s daily development. “We’re encouraging any individuals who are at high-risk or who might be showing symptoms of infection to not attend the tournament,” he said.

The Rust Belt is hosting a private event on Friday night and a major show from heavy metal rockers Quiet Riot on Saturday night. Neither is being canceled as COVID-19 fears mount nationwide. Like so many other venues, the sprawling concert and event space in East Moline is gathering hand sanitizers and thoroughly cleaning its facilities.

Losasso said no artists or other events have backed out due to coronavirus concerns, and few patrons have inquired. “If artists wanted to cancel, we’d do our best to reschedule when everyone felt more comfortable,” she said. “If that isn’t possible, we’d have to refund everybody.”

At St. Ambrose University, thousands are expected to pack the Lee Lohman Arena on Friday and Saturday for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships.