Across the country, events are being canceled over COVID-19. In the Quad-Cities, it’s keep calm and carry on
Across the country, events are being canceled over COVID-19. In the Quad-Cities, it's keep calm and carry on

In big cities across the country, conferences are being canceled. Employees are being told to work from home. St. Patrick’s Day parades are being shelved. University students are being sent home.

But in the Quad Cities, where there are no reported cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19, big events are continuing largely as planned — for now.

“We’re not at the point where we’re going to cancel for the coronavirus,” said Cameo Losasso, manager at The Rust Belt.

This weekend thousands of people are expected to enter the Quad-Cities metro area for several large public events: a major bi-state holiday parade, concerts at The Rust Belt, NCAA Division I basketball at the TaxSlayer Center and a big dance and cheer competition at St. Ambrose University.

Nationwide, more than 1,135 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 32 deaths. 

But as of Wednesday evening, there were no formal recommendations from local health officials to cancel mass gatherings or public events in the Quad-City area.

So big events are mostly proceeding as normal, albeit with a heightened emphasis on personal hygiene and facility cleaning.

“We don’t have community spread at this point,” explained Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade, which starts in Rock Island and ends in Davenport, is a beloved local tradition believed to be the only bi-state celebration of its kind in the country. It’s also a source of anxiety over the spread of COVID-19.

Chicago, Boston, Cedar Rapids and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades. The Quad-Cities parade is still a-go, but parade organizers are banning the distribution of candy, beads and other handouts.

“I know this is disappointing and foils the plans of most, perhaps all of our parade participants — including the St. Patrick Society — but I am sure you can appreciate that this decision is made for the health of all involved: parade participants and spectators,” said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities.

Although they’re not advising locals not to attend, health officials are recommending parade attendees avoid shaking hands, hugging or sharing beverages.

One major event is Hoops in the Heartland, one of the largest women’s basketball tournaments in the Midwest. Doug Elgin, commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference, said there’s been no drop-off in attendance due to coronavirus fears. In fact, the strength of this year’s teams has only boosted interest.

“We are way ahead of last year in terms of ticket sales,” Elgin said.

The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center. Thousands from across the Midwest are expected to attend games, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.

On Wednesday afternoon, National Collegiate Athletic Association’s President Mark Emmert announced that upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, will be played without fans and with "only essential staff and limited family attendance."

That announcement doesn’t affect the Hoops in the Heartland, said Ryan Davis, assistant commissioner for communications at the MVC.

Elgin said the conference is coordinating efforts with local health officials and monitoring the pandemic’s daily development. “We’re encouraging any individuals who are at high-risk or who might be showing symptoms of infection to not attend the tournament,” he said.

The Rust Belt is hosting a private event on Friday night and a major show from heavy metal rockers Quiet Riot on Saturday night. Neither is being canceled as COVID-19 fears mount nationwide. Like so many other venues, the sprawling concert and event space in East Moline is gathering hand sanitizers and thoroughly cleaning its facilities.

Losasso said no artists or other events have backed out due to coronavirus concerns, and few patrons have inquired. “If artists wanted to cancel, we’d do our best to reschedule when everyone felt more comfortable,” she said. “If that isn’t possible, we’d have to refund everybody.”

At St. Ambrose University, thousands are expected to pack the Lee Lohman Arena on Friday and Saturday for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships.

A dozen universities from around the country — including from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kansas — will compete in both cheer and dance events.

“We don’t have anyone coming from a high-risk area,” explained SAU Athletic Director Mike Holmes. “We don’t have anybody from Washington, Oregon, California or the northeast who’s qualified.”

Still, one team from Midland University, in Fremont, Neb. is impacted, but planning to attend. The university has closed and transitioned to online classes this week after a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly participated at an event at the Fremont family YMCA.

Holmes said he spoke to the Midland athletics director, who relayed that nine days out of the event no one on the team was symptomatic. “They feel pretty comfortable sending them,” Holmes said. “We feel comfortable having them.”

Some institutions are beginning to feel pressure to play it safe rather than sorry. Black Hawk College canceled a "Lifelong Learners Lunch" scheduled for Thursday. Because the roughly 85 attendees were mostly people older than 60, the college "decided to be cautious," said Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes.

At Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, a motorcoach of show-goers bailed on a recent show over virus fears. The Rock Island theater is in rehearsals for "Saturday Night Fever." The rehearsal space has two jugs of sanitizer wipes and liquid, which are used to disinfect the keyboard and sound equipment as well as hands.

“People are being cautious, and they’re being smart,” said Denny Hitchcock, Circa ‘21 owner and producer. “If everybody listens to the professionals and does what they recommend it will certainly lessen the number of us who might get the virus.”

For local institutions like Circa ‘21, where big gatherings of people are the business model, a virus-related interruption in spending and public appearances could spell trouble.

“Hopefully there’s been enough red flags raised that it won’t spread here the way it has other parts of the country,” Hitchcock said. “We have to keep a positive attitude—and keep cleaning.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

