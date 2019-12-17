Affordable Care Act sign-up deadline extended to Dec. 18

People have more time to sign up for health care insurance under the Affordable Care Act, following a number of computer glitches over the weekend.

The Trump administration announced the extension Monday. People now have until 2 a.m. Central time Wednesday, Dec. 18, to register for what is commonly known as Obamacare.

Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

If you tried to enroll but didn’t finish, there’s still time," a release from HealthCare.gov said. "This is your last chance to get 2020 health coverage at HealthCare.gov."

Senior lawmakers of both major parties urged the administration to publicize the availability of a redo for seniors who got inaccurate or confusing results using the Medicare Plan Finder. A redesign of the Medicare site produced search results that didn't automatically rank the prescription drug plan with the lowest total cost first.

On Monday afternoon, the HealthCare.gov website displayed an alert telling people about the deadline extension. But it was in a small font, and a much larger banner directly below still said open enrollment was over, potentially creating confusion.