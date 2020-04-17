Another death reported in Scott County from COVID-19, plus 6 new cases

“Don’t touch the covering while you wear it,” he stressed. “It is important to understand that the outside of the covering is considered to be contaminated.” Studies have shown the virus can survive from two to seven days on surfaces such as coverings, he added. The IDPH advises against touching or adjusting the covering while in public “and clean your hands immediately if you do touch it. And wash your hands immediately if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth if you touch the covering,” he said, noting you really shouldn’t touch those areas while removing the covering. “And of course, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after removing the covering. Your hands can be contaminated by the virus while removing it.”

Wash the covering often, he said and ideally after each use. “This will kill and remove any virus remaining on the covering.”

Social distancing should still be adhered to. A face covering is just an additional step.

“The covering is not a complete protection from the virus," he said.

Rivers also continued to push people to stay home while saluting workers who cannot.