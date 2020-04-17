Another death reported in Scott County from COVID-19, plus 6 new cases

The state of Iowa reported one additional death in Scott County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to three. Scott County reported six new cases of COVID-19. There are now 155 positive tests in Scott County.
The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 214. Twelve patients are currently hospitalized. The county still has four deaths.
The new cases include a man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital and a man in his 20s and a man and a woman in their teens, who are all isolating at home.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced Friday that it has a cumulative total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois and 62 additional deaths. Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday it has been notified of 191 additional positive cases for a total of 2,332 positive cases. There have been additional 926 negative tests for a total of 19,460 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to the Iowa DPH, an additional four deaths were also reported, including the one in Scott County. There are 183 people currently hospitalized, and 1,007 Iowans have recovered.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced Friday that Iowa K-12 students will not return to school this year. Spring sports are also canceled with a decision on summer sports being announced later after additional evaluation. Schools also may start school earlier next school year.
And on Friday afternoon, Illinois made a similar announcement.
Following careful consideration of the science and close consultation with public health leaders and experts in the state and across the nation, Governor JB Pritzker announced that in-person learning in schools will not resume during the 2019-2020 school year, with remote learning days to continue for all pre-K through 12th-grade students.
“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science, and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this school year,” Pritzker said.
Ed Rivers, Scott County Health Department director focused his Friday talk on face coverings.
They should be snug but comfortable and cover one’e whole nose and mouth and extend under the chin. Appropriate hand hygiene is important both before and after putting the covering on, Rivers said.
“Don’t touch the covering while you wear it,” he stressed. “It is important to understand that the outside of the covering is considered to be contaminated.” Studies have shown the virus can survive from two to seven days on surfaces such as coverings, he added. The IDPH advises against touching or adjusting the covering while in public “and clean your hands immediately if you do touch it. And wash your hands immediately if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth if you touch the covering,” he said, noting you really shouldn’t touch those areas while removing the covering. “And of course, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after removing the covering. Your hands can be contaminated by the virus while removing it.”
Wash the covering often, he said and ideally after each use. “This will kill and remove any virus remaining on the covering.”
Social distancing should still be adhered to. A face covering is just an additional step.
“The covering is not a complete protection from the virus," he said.
Rivers also continued to push people to stay home while saluting workers who cannot.
“It is up to each of us to take the steps needed to keep ourselves and others from becoming infected and spreading the virus to those who must still fulfill their duties,” he said. People should only be going out for essentials, he said repeatedly.
The two departments continue to believe there are more cases than they report and say they investigate contact tracing with anyone who has a positive test.
An outbreak in a business in Scott County occurs when 10% of the workforce is ill with symptoms, Rivers said. In a long-term care facility, it is defined as three or more positive cases in residents of the facility. Illinois uses the term cluster for the same workplace, nursing home or congregate care facility.
But neither identified any in the Quad-Cities on Friday. The Iowa DPH, after a positive case occurs and is reported to them, then works with the local public health department to investigate cases and identify context, Rivers said, with the county the person resides in providing followup.
The Illinois side is similar, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health administrator, said, adding the two county health departments work together.
