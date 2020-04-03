Are Quad Citians social distancing? Evidence is mixed

Moreover, not everyone has the opportunity to remain at home, either because of work requirements or to take care of loved ones. Although Illinois has a shelter-at-home order, Iowa does not.

Distance traveled also can be misleading about rural areas, where essential businesses and services — such as grocery stores or hospitals — require longer travel than in urban areas.

Health officials in the Quad-Cities have said they’re mostly pleased with how locals are socially distancing. But reports of large groups of people — often young people — in parks and other outdoor areas have frustrated some leaders.

Experts also advise that the more people limit their social contacts, the less the virus will spread and the faster society can resume its normal business.

And there's growing pressure on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to order a shelter-at-home order. Iowa is one of just five states without any such orders in place as of Friday.

In saying the governor's policies "aren't working," Eli Perencevich, a professor of epidemiology and director of the CADRE Center of Innovation in the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System, tweeted Friday that several Iowa counties "aren't really staying home" and linked to the New York Times analysis of Cuebiq data.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

