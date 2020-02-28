You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf social worker accused of having sex with a former client
Iowa's Board of Social Work has filed for a disciplinary contested case hearing against a social worker.

Paula Nix of Bettendorf has been charged with engaging in sexual activities or sexual contact with a former client within five years of the termination of the client relationship, according to a IBSW filing. 

Nix's license is currently inactive, having expired in December 2018. She now has the ability to file an answer admitting, denying or otherwise answering the charge.

Probable cause for the hearing was found on Feb. 10, and a hearing date was set for May 11.

