'Biggest Loser' television series seeks applications from potential contestants

A revamped-format “Biggest Loser,” the television reality series in which people compete at weight loss, will return for another season.

The show is virtually casting people who want to improve their health and lose at least 100 pounds.

Potential contestants can apply here https://www.blcasting.tv/

The 59-section application includes personal information such as medical history, motivation to lose weight, and eating habits.

Contestants must be at least 18 years old as of July 1, 2020. Otherwise, written parental/guardian consent is required.

At the end of the application is a section to upload a one-to-two-minute video submission for contestants to tell about themselves and their motivations for doing the show.

