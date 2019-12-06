Celebrating 150 years, Genesis Health System helps firefighter walk again

For a moment Friday, you could've heard a pin drop at the Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Before a crowd of doctors, physical therapists and peers, former Davenport firefighter Bob Juarez walked again with the help of an exoskeleton the hospital system has for inpatients.

After the walk, Juarez said the exoskeleton helps improve his health and his recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury while fighting a fire in 2008.

"Just to be able to look individuals eye to eye, and then physically it helps my overall health," Juarez said. "That's what's exciting about it."

Juarez said it took several hours of training and measuring over a week to use the exoskeleton. Using the exoskeleton to walk gives him a sense of freedom and comes with a variety of physical health benefits, including getting the blood flowing, reduced bone density and helping with muscle mass in his legs.

The walk was part of a Genesis event celebrating its 150th anniversary, going back to one of its founding members. Mercy Hospital was founded in 1859 by the Sisters of Mercy in response to a cholera outbreak in Davenport they happened upon while attempting to build a school in Dewitt.