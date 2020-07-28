College officials emphasize healthy behavior

Be safe. Be responsible.
That’s the message two officials from local colleges brought to Tuesday’s Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.
“We’ve asked our students and staff to make a promise as they return to school this year — to be safe and to be responsible,” said Craig DeVrieze, director of communications for St. Ambrose University. “Face coverings are mandatory for students, and we have made changes all over campus to make social distancing possible. And we want students to practice these basic things in their lives outside the classroom.”
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Donald Doucette said students and all personnel at the colleges would be asked to sign a pledge.
“We would like our students to support healthy behaviors,” Doucette said. “We will provide training on safe practices, and students will be asked to wear a mask and to socially distance.”
St. Ambrose and the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer a mixture of in-person classes, Zoom classes and on-line courses of study.
COVID-19 testing will be available on campus at St. Ambrose College. DeVrieze said any student or staff member who refused to wear a mask would be warned. He said if the student continued to refuse, he or she would be removed from campus. He said refusal to wear a mask could result in an employee’s termination.
“We are really taking the safety of our students and employees very seriously,” DeVrieze said.
In Davenport, the positive case count increased to 1,499 by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 13. COVID-19-related deaths remained at 11. Iowa saw an increase of 238 cases, boosting the state total of positive cases to 42,778.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,491. There are 16 patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19, while the county’s number of deaths remained at 30.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease Monday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths
State officials reported reported a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!