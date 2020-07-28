College officials emphasize healthy behavior

Be safe. Be responsible.

That’s the message two officials from local colleges brought to Tuesday’s Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.

“We’ve asked our students and staff to make a promise as they return to school this year — to be safe and to be responsible,” said Craig DeVrieze, director of communications for St. Ambrose University. “Face coverings are mandatory for students, and we have made changes all over campus to make social distancing possible. And we want students to practice these basic things in their lives outside the classroom.”

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Donald Doucette said students and all personnel at the colleges would be asked to sign a pledge.

“We would like our students to support healthy behaviors,” Doucette said. “We will provide training on safe practices, and students will be asked to wear a mask and to socially distance.”

St. Ambrose and the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer a mixture of in-person classes, Zoom classes and on-line courses of study.