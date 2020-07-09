COVID-19 continue to rise more rapidly in Scott County than Rock Island County

For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott County had roughly half the number of confirmed cases Rock Island County reported.

The Iowa side of the Quad-Cities has almost caught up, as positive COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Scott County. Health officials in the county reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total to 924 cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number to 1,139.

The Quad-Cities have a combined 2,163 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is linked to 30 deaths in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.

There appears to be a reason why Scott County's positive numbers are surging — it is tied to when the state lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants.

In the 27 days since the reopening, Scott County health officials have watched the positive case count more than double. In fact, a look at the previous two months shows the difference in the increase of positive tests in total numbers and the per-day average.