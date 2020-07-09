COVID-19 continue to rise more rapidly in Scott County than Rock Island County

For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott County had roughly half the number of confirmed cases Rock Island County reported.
The Iowa side of the Quad-Cities has almost caught up, as positive COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Scott County. Health officials in the county reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total to 924 cases.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number to 1,139.
The Quad-Cities have a combined 2,163 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is linked to 30 deaths in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.
There appears to be a reason why Scott County's positive numbers are surging — it is tied to when the state lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants.
In the 27 days since the reopening, Scott County health officials have watched the positive case count more than double. In fact, a look at the previous two months shows the difference in the increase of positive tests in total numbers and the per-day average.
On May 13 — roughly one week after Iowa officials loosened some restrictions on allowing customers into retail stores — health officials in Scott County confirmed 291 cases. By June 19 — exactly one week after bars and restaurants were opened throughout Iowa — Scott County had 418 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In the 38 days between May 13 and June 19, Scott County averaged 3.34 positive tests a day.
Since June 19, Scott County is averaging 24.10 positive tests a day.
Health officials like Scott County Health Department director Ed Rivers and Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig encouraged residents of both counties to continue safety measures such as social distancing, wearing masks in public and frequent hand washing.
“We have watched the number of positive tests double in the last month,” Rivers said Thursday. “And we are deeply concerned about how this increase could impact our hospitals. Once again, we have to encourage people to try and follow the basic safety guidelines.
“COVID-19 may pose very serious health risks to some people.”
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 736 new positive tests, and the state’s total stands at 33,245. The death toll is 739.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced Thursday that Test Iowa conducted over 100,000 tests since opening April 27.
“In the face of a global pandemic, we had to be bold, ambitious and move quickly to launch a comprehensive initiative to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa and protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Test Iowa has not only provided our state with critical testing capacity but real-time, in-depth data and analysis to inform our response to the pandemic.”
Through Test Iowa, the state is testing more than 3,000 people a day across 20 Test Iowa drive-up and clinic sites. Approximately 21% of all COVID-19 tests in Iowa have been through Test Iowa, and the program is open to every Iowan who wants to be tested.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease Thursday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. The IDPH reported a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths, in its 102 counties.
