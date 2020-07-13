COVID hospitalizations increasing in the Quad-Cities

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients in the Quad-Cities are increasing.
On Monday, July 13, Genesis hospitals had 23 people hospitalized with either confirmed cases, or symptomatic cases that are awaiting test results.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity did not respond to a request about hospitalizations, but the Rock Island County Health Department says 13 people with the virus are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Two of those are attributed to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, which has one positive and one symptomatic, both in the medical unit, according to Genesis officials.
At Genesis Medical Center, there are eight positive cases and one symptomatic in intensive care, and seven positive and five symptomatic in the medical unit.
Rock Island County Health officials said 20 new cases were confirmed Monday, for a total of 1,234. Thirty people have died. Statewide, Illinois reported 883 new cases, for a total of 154,799, of which 7,193 have died.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 138 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in the Peoria region, which includes the Illinois Quad-Cities. There are a total of 113 patients in the Peoria Region on ventilators.
As of 3 p.m., Scott County had confirmed an additional 20 cases, for a total of 1,090, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. There have been 10 deaths in Scott County. Iowa had an additional 452 cases, for a total of 35,529. Of those, 754 people have died.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website, there are 31 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Region 5, an 11-county region that includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties. Fifteen people in the region are in ICU beds and eight are on ventilators.
Also Monday, Run with Carl road race officials announced the race, usually on Labor Day weekend, will be a virtual race this year.
"We are encouraging Run with Carl supporters to purchase our special edition race shirt (more to come later this summer), to run the traditional Run with Carl route sometime this summer and post a picture tagging #RWC2020, said Hannah Thomsen, a member of the Run With Carl Executive Committee, in a statement.
Donations made to www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/111658 will benefit Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school foundations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.