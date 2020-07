COVID hospitalizations increasing in the Quad-Cities

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients in the Quad-Cities are increasing.

On Monday, July 13, Genesis hospitals had 23 people hospitalized with either confirmed cases, or symptomatic cases that are awaiting test results.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity did not respond to a request about hospitalizations, but the Rock Island County Health Department says 13 people with the virus are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Two of those are attributed to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, which has one positive and one symptomatic, both in the medical unit, according to Genesis officials.

At Genesis Medical Center, there are eight positive cases and one symptomatic in intensive care, and seven positive and five symptomatic in the medical unit.

Rock Island County Health officials said 20 new cases were confirmed Monday, for a total of 1,234. Thirty people have died. Statewide, Illinois reported 883 new cases, for a total of 154,799, of which 7,193 have died.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 138 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in the Peoria region, which includes the Illinois Quad-Cities. There are a total of 113 patients in the Peoria Region on ventilators.