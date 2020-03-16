Davenport advises postponing public meetings one month, but City Council still on this week

Davenport's public bodies are being advised to postpone meetings for the next four weeks due to concerns over COVID-19, though City Council's management update on Tuesday afternoon and Committee-of-the-Whole meeting on Wednesday are being held as scheduled.

The management update meeting, which is a chance for City Council to confer with city staff, will be moved to the City Council chambers so attendees can practice social distancing, said Kurt Allemeier, city spokesman.

The advisory affects all city boards and commissions who are asked to push back meetings unless there are time-sensitive items to consider.

City Council's agenda includes a time-sensitive item for the sale and issuance of up to $51.2 million in general obligation corporate and refunding bonds for the FY20 Capital Improvement Program.

The bond sale date is scheduled for March 25, according to public documents. The city has sought bond ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, results from which will be released "when available."

Although the item is on its first of what is typically three cycles of consideration—in all, a five-week process—city staff is recommending Council suspend the rules to expedite it.