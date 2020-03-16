You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport advises postponing public meetings one month, but City Council still on this week
topical alert

Davenport advises postponing public meetings one month, but City Council still on this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Swearing-in ceremony for the new Davenport City Council and mayor.

Members of the Davenport City Council are from left, Matt Dohrmann 5th Ward, Maria Dickmann 2nd Ward, Ben Jobgen 6th Ward, Patrick Peacock 7th Ward, J J Condon Ald.-at-Large, Mayor Mike Matson, Kyle Gripp Ald.-at-Large, Judith Lee 8th Ward, Raymond Ambrose 4th Ward, Marion Meginnis Mayor pro tem 3rd Ward, and Rick Dunn 1st Ward during swearing-in ceremony for the new Davenport City Council and mayor at City Hall on Wednesday.

 GARY KRAMBECK,

Davenport's public bodies are being advised to postpone meetings for the next four weeks due to concerns over COVID-19, though City Council's management update on Tuesday afternoon and Committee-of-the-Whole meeting on Wednesday are being held as scheduled.

The management update meeting, which is a chance for City Council to confer with city staff, will be moved to the City Council chambers so attendees can practice social distancing, said Kurt Allemeier, city spokesman.

The advisory affects all city boards and commissions who are asked to push back meetings unless there are time-sensitive items to consider.

City Council's agenda includes a time-sensitive item for the sale and issuance of up to $51.2 million in general obligation corporate and refunding bonds for the FY20 Capital Improvement Program.

The bond sale date is scheduled for March 25, according to public documents. The city has sought bond ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, results from which will be released "when available." 

Although the item is on its first of what is typically three cycles of consideration—in all, a five-week process—city staff is recommending Council suspend the rules to expedite it. 

A full list of city closures related to COVID-19 can be found on the city website.

On Monday, Davenport Public Library branches closed indefinitely. 

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News