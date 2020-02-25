Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region considers cuts to peer-to-peer services

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region took its first look at a fiscal year 2021 budget that is $3 million less than this year's budget.
The budget, which was for discussion purposes only, is $7,797,992, down from $10,861,905 this year.
Muscatine County is set to leave at the end of the fiscal year, so the budget reflects four member counties rather than five.
Mental Health Board CEO Lori Elam said the budget could be altered as the board saw fit.
"This is a beginning budget proposal, and if there are things that you are wanting us to change or increase or decrease, we will be talking about it today and we will take it back to the drawing board and bring it back in March," Elam said.
Among the cuts most debated were reduced funding for peer self-help drop-in centers, which allow people to speak to a peer who can help them through a mental health challenge. The program was reduced to $558,820 this year, and was cut entirely from the 2021 budget.
"This was a difficult decision. There was a lot of money wrapped up in that service," Elam said. The budget presented would spend about 96 to 97 percent of the region's finances. "We could not fund everything that we felt was important, we had to make cuts someplace... We are unable to fund those, that was a significant drop in funding."
Board members asked to consider administrative cost cuts in order to keep the centers.
While administration costs are estimated at $806,595, other line items include contract management expenses at Robert Young Center, accountant, legal and overhead costs as well as expenses for data collection, a lead coordinator and project manager.
In total, administration was budgeted $1,477,109, or approximately 18.9 percent of the FY21 budget.
Chair of the Mental Health Board and Scott County representative Ken Beck said that seemed high, while Vice Chair and Clinton County representative Jim Irwin said administration fees should be around 10 percent of the budget.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said some administrative costs included monthly reports the board gets on utilization of services. She also said people from other mental health regions were blown away by the depth of numbers that they get.
"When I look at that number it's a big swallow too, but I'm just afraid once we start getting into that, we're not going to have the check and balance that we currently have," Smith said.
Providers defended the peer self-help drop-in centers in public comment, saying the service was essential and could help avoid costlier measures.
"You're talking 115 individuals, 106 individuals, 91 individuals that are now going to be calling your mobile crisis, increase of dollars, now seeing your emergency rooms, increase of dollars," said Todd Noack, who runs peer respite center Rhonda's House.
Vera French Mental Health Center CEO Rich Whitaker told the board they needed to include funding for long-term treatment services.
"Crisis [services] doesn't solve anything when you have someone in a crisis. It doesn't solve it, it just prevents a higher level of care. But ultimately you need long-term treatment services, and some of the things cut here are going to affect long-term treatment services," he told the board.
Whitaker said they needed to think carefully about how much they sacrifice direct services to people. "That is a key piece of any budget, you've got to weigh administration versus direct service to people."
"We don't want the taxpayer dollars to be going to something that isn't direct services helping communities," said Robert Young Center Operating Officer Mary Petersen. "We're a heavy, hard supporter of peer services, and so to have peer cut out of that budget is hurtful to us as a provider. They reached almost 400 folks in this past month.
The board will next hold a special work session to discuss the budget, though no date has been set for that meeting.