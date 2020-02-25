Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region considers cuts to peer-to-peer services

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region took its first look at a fiscal year 2021 budget that is $3 million less than this year's budget.

The budget, which was for discussion purposes only, is $7,797,992, down from $10,861,905 this year.

Muscatine County is set to leave at the end of the fiscal year, so the budget reflects four member counties rather than five.

Mental Health Board CEO Lori Elam said the budget could be altered as the board saw fit.

"This is a beginning budget proposal, and if there are things that you are wanting us to change or increase or decrease, we will be talking about it today and we will take it back to the drawing board and bring it back in March," Elam said.

Among the cuts most debated were reduced funding for peer self-help drop-in centers, which allow people to speak to a peer who can help them through a mental health challenge. The program was reduced to $558,820 this year, and was cut entirely from the 2021 budget.