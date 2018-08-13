In an internal nursing program review from April 17, provided by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, various opportunities for improvement were noted.
Each factor met expectations except for placement and student satisfaction, which exceeded expectations, and educational resources, which did not meet expectations. Here, a summary of the findings:
Opportunities for improvement
- A Sim-Man (a patient simulator that can display symptoms) isn’t used enough. “The instructors aren’t trained to utilize the Sim-Man and therefore it doesn’t work. Furthermore, the institution hasn’t purchased the software to make Sim-Man work. This needs to be resolved ASAP. EICC is the only Iowa college without Sim integrated into the curriculum.”
- The workload is “above and beyond that of typical faculty, including setting up clinicals (and) finding own clinical instructors.” Continued training for new and current advisors to insure complete understanding of the field and program.
- Add summer camps at the other campuses utilizing Sim-Man and Omnicell (medicine distribution carts), which can bring technology to the area and increase awareness of the program.
In a review of the physical facilities, the size of the laboratory area was found to be inadequate. Noise levels of the classroom and laboratory, along with proper storage facilities and walking/working space available for free and unobstructed movement in the area, was reported to be inadequate.
Other factors, including classroom size, classroom lighting, laboratory lighting, proper heating and cooling of classrooms and laboratories were deemed adequate. The program received no “excellent” rating in this category.
Overall recommendations
- Implement software for Omnicell Carts (for medication dispensing) and start using in the program.
- Add a nursing lab assistant to help with the workload (“all other science faculty have one”)
- Because of the high rate of turnover in this field, it is recommended that team-building opportunities be introduced to help create synergy among the new instructors. This could be a person assigned to each campus to create nursing extracurricular activities.
- The program should develop a matrix for collecting placement date.
- Students don’t always understand the full requirements which could be assisted by adding more workshop orientations at the beginning.
- The research tells us if students earn credits while in high school they are more likely to earn a higher degree at the college. The nursing program should develop and implement strategies for this to happen. “The nursing career academy is a great start in this direction.”
- Faculty should receive more training on equipment for the program which would better assist the opportunities students have to learn.
- Increase size of the lab and structure lab exercises so that students can interact during labs instead of filming the lab and then having the instructor review the tapes.
- Have a dedicated faculty member at each location who can assist in all areas of facilities.
- Faculty offices should be near the lab. “Right now, the lab has to stay locked because faculty offices are at the other end of the building. This eliminates the opportunity for students to come practice skills.”
More to come
The Iowa Board of Nursing is also reviewing EICC's nursing program, part of a regular state approval process that happens once every six years.
“The report and the recommendations are sent to the head of the nursing program and they are given the opportunity to respond in writing to the recommendations," said Kathy Weinberg, the executive director of the Iowa Board of Nursing. Then, the report will be reviewed by the state's nursing board.
The report is being compiled now, but a board review has not been scheduled.