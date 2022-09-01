 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extension series aims to give caregivers tools

Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for an adult with a chronic health condition.

Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress, and less life satisfaction for the caregiver.

It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Mackenzie DeJong an ISU Extension human sciences specialist.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an ISU Extension and Outreach program that provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.

A virtual Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions series is scheduled for six Wednesdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. The series will provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself.

The program costs $40 per person and registration can be found online.

“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves, they are better able to provide meaningful care,” said DeJong who specializes in family wellbeing issues.

To learn more, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc.

